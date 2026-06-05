Jeep Renegade comeback takes shape in bold new digital render

The new Jeep Renegade is back at the centre of speculation, even if its official debut does not appear imminent. A new set of renders by Brazilian digital designer Kleber Silva, known on social media as KDesign AG, has reignited interest among enthusiasts. He imagined the next generation of the American compact SUV with a more modern and squared-off style. The images show a deeply updated Renegade that still stays true to the character of the original model, with robust proportions, pronounced wheel arches, a contrasting black roof and clean side surfaces. A bright green paint finish also reinforces the SUV’s youthful and urban image.

New Jeep Renegade renders imagine the return of the compact SUV

The front end stands out with slim horizontal headlights and a new interpretation of Jeep’s classic seven-slot grille. The result fits the brand’s recent design language without removing the elements that made the Renegade instantly recognizable. The rear also keeps a vertical and muscular layout, with X-shaped light signatures, a wide tailgate and a chunky bumper that gives the vehicle an effect closer to a smaller Compass.

The Jeep Renegade has played an important role for the brand in Europe, and the next generation should arrive with a more modern technical base and a range designed to support the energy transition. According to early reports, Stellantis is considering building the future Renegade at the Tychy plant in Poland, the same factory that assembles the Alfa Romeo Junior. If confirmed, the decision would mark a break from the model’s past connection to Melfi and would reflect industrial needs linked to cost control and the optimization of the group’s shared platforms.

From a technical point of view, the new Jeep Renegade should be based on the STLA One platform, with a range that could include mild-hybrid, full-hybrid and fully electric versions. The debut is currently expected in 2027, although Stellantis has not yet confirmed the timing, production site or engine options. For now, the renders continue to fuel anticipation around one of the most important models in Jeep’s European range.