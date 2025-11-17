Jeep Renegade: a new successor may arrive after 2027, rumors suggest

For years, rumors have circulated about the possibility of a new Jeep Renegade, but with the current generation now discontinued, the model’s future is once again in the spotlight. The reality, at least for now, is that there won’t be an immediate successor. In the short term, the role once held by the Renegade will be covered by the Jeep Avenger and the next-generation Compass, which will share space and customers until 2027. However, the future may still hold some surprises.

Jeep plans a new compact SUV to replace the Renegade after 2027

The latest reports suggest that the Renegade’s story might not be over. A replacement, or a model that carries on its spirit, would already be under evaluation within the Stellantis group, with a potential launch in the second half of the decade. Rumors point to production being assigned to the Tychy plant in Poland, the same factory that currently builds the Jeep Avenger. Around 2032, this facility is also expected to produce the second-generation Avenger, built on the STLA Small platform, a technical base that could also underpin the future “baby Jeep.”

Compared with the current Renegade, the new model could grow slightly in size and adopt styling more aligned with Jeep’s modern design language, while maintaining an accessible price point. The goal would be to offer one of the most competitive products in the entire Jeep lineup in terms of value and features, a role the Renegade successfully played for years.

A curious detail comes from another rumor that surfaced recently: the project may also spawn an Alfa Romeo variant. It would be a compact model with proportions similar to the future “Renegade 2,” but featuring a much sportier and more aerodynamic design in line with the Biscione’s identity. If this happens, the Tychy plant would become the production hub for two future Alfa Romeo models: the Junior and this new entry-level addition.

For now, everything remains speculative. Next year should bring more concrete clarity about the future of Jeep’s smallest segment and the possible return, direct or spiritual, of the Renegade. Even if the name changes, the idea of a compact Jeep is far from dead.