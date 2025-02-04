Jeep Renegade 2027: here’s everything you need to know

The 2027 Jeep Renegade represents the new generation of Stellantis group’s popular American SUV, set to debut in about two years. Global anticipation for this model is considerable, given its popularity alongside the Compass, the latter arriving in just over a month. While curiosity about the vehicle’s final appearance grows, various renders are circulating on the web, including one created by Diego Lima Design.

Here’s what we know so far about the future 2027 Jeep Renegade

The new Renegade 2027 is expected to be developed on Stellantis’ STLA Small platform, dedicated to compact electric vehicles, marking an important step toward complete electrification in line with the group’s strategy. However, the use of the Smart Car platform, already adopted by other group models such as the Fiat Grande Panda, Citroen C3, Opel Frontera, and the future Fiat Multipla, cannot be ruled out.

Pricing is expected to be competitive, with the entry-level version starting around $22,000 and the electric version under $27,000, making it one of the most accessible options in the U.S. electric SUV segment. Versatility will be a key strength, with a range that might include turbocharged gasoline engine versions for markets where electric infrastructure is still developing.

Jeep maintains its commitment to off-road capabilities even in the transition to electric. Future versions, whether combustion engine, electric, or hybrid, should include features like all-wheel drive and torque vectoring to ensure optimal performance on any terrain. Specialist packages, such as the Trailhawk 4xe, could offer increased ground clearance, underbody protection, and specific tires.

Production will be distributed across various global facilities optimized for the STLA Small platform, allowing efficient production of different variants for various markets. The first official previews are expected by the end of 2025. This new model aims to combine affordability, off-road capability, and cutting-edge technologies, opening a new chapter in the history of this compact SUV, designed to meet future needs for versatility, sustainability, and efficiency in the evolving automotive market.