Jeep recognized as America’s most patriotic brand for 23rd consecutive year

The Jeep brand, which celebrates more than eighty years of freedom, adventure, passion, and authenticity, has once again been named America’s most patriotic brand according to the Brand Keys Most Patriotic Brands survey. This marks the 23rd consecutive year. “Being recognized as America’s most patriotic brand for the 23rd consecutive year is a testament to our passionate owners and enthusiasts who wholeheartedly embrace the outdoor adventure and freedom our brand offers. The Jeep 4×4 offering is second to none,” said Bill Peffer, Senior Vice President and Head of Jeep Brand North America.

Jeep maintains the top spot as America’s most patriotic brand in the annual Brand Keys survey

To determine the 2024 rankings, Brand Keys interviewed more than 7,460 consumers, aged 18 to 65, balanced for gender and political affiliation, evaluating 1,381 brands in 143 B2C and B2B categories and using Brand Keys’ emotional engagement measures. The evaluations assessed brand resonance based on the unique value of patriotism, and the Jeep brand was identified as the best at addressing today’s challenges.

“Patriotism is one of the most powerful values a brand can own. Jeep has primary ownership of that value, with true emotional support. The brand has a history forged in the past and present,” said Robert Passikoff, President and Founder of Brand Keys. “And if there is such a thing as ‘patriotic DNA,’ it emerges from our evaluations of the emotional engagement of the most patriotic brands. In a more political and partisan marketplace, Jeep has been able to create a bond with all consumers, which is why Jeep tops the list every year.”

The brand and the USO also celebrate 16 years together helping to support and keep national service members connected to everything that gives meaning to their service. Moreover, through the Jeep brand’s military incentive program, select military personnel are eligible for military cash bonuses to be used toward select Jeep brand vehicles. Active, active reserve, retired military, retired reserve, 100% disabled veterans, and veterans honorably discharged within 12 months of discharge date are eligible for the program. The offer applies to purchases and leases of select 2024 and 2023 Jeep brand vehicles.

Another reward for those who own an off-road vehicle from the brand is Jeep Wave, a premium loyalty and customer care program available across the entire 4×4 lineup, packed with exclusive benefits to provide Jeep vehicle owners with the utmost care and dedication 24/7.

The Jeep brand openly invites everyone to live life to the fullest by offering a broad portfolio of vehicles, including Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, three-row Grand Cherokee L, Grand Cherokee 4xe, Renegade, Wrangler, Wrangler 4xe, Wagoneer, Grand Wagoneer and now, with the introduction of its first fully electric vehicle in the United States, also the Jeep Wagoneer S.