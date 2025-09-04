Jeep presents the New Commander together with Selton Mello

Campaign draws parallels between the versatility of the new Jeep Commander and the multifaceted career of the famous Brazilian actor and director Jeep Commander new campaign

São Paulo, Sept. 1, 2025 – The Jeep Commander has always been synonymous with versatility. Now, this essence takes on a new dimension with the arrival of the campaign starring Selton Mello, one of the country’s most accomplished artists.



With edgy humor and vibrant authenticity, Selton draws a parallel between his trajectory and that of the new Commander2026 Jeep Commander: styling changes and a new MHEV engine: versatile, adaptable and ready for any scenario. On stage, screen or soundtrack, each version brings with it a new storyline.

Created by Fbiz, the campaign debuted yesterday, Sunday, August 31, during the Fantástico break.

“The New Jeep Commander has won over customers because of its versatility for all types of use, whether in the city, on the highway or off-road, making it a vehicle that is part of Brazilians’ daily lives. When we associated the model with actor Selton Mello, a character renowned for his versatility, capable of playing and performing multiple roles-as a producer, writer, etc. – we knew the connection would be immediate,” notes Alessandra Souza, Stellantis Vice President of Marketing & Brand Communications in South America. “The New Jeep Commander, like Selton Mello, represents Brazilians and their ability to adapt and excel at different times,” Souza adds.

Manufactured in Brazil, the Jeep Commander sports all the features that won the country over in the film. The SUV is the most versatile in its class, the only one with three engines to meet the needs of every customer. The Hurricane 2.0T delivers 272 hp, while the Multijet 2.2 turbodiesel delivers 200 hp and the renowned T270 turboflex engine delivers 176 hp.

The dialogue between the vehicle and Selton reinforces a dialogue that goes beyond traditional communication and has a direct impact on brand perception and preferences. Directed by Barbara Sassen and Nate Rabelo (the duo We Are Magnolias) and produced by Mercuria, the film uses a cinematic language to highlight the model’s versatility. As Selton guides the new Commander through different settings, we revisit some of his most memorable aspects: actor, musician, director, and even “villain,” in scenes that oscillate between reality and fantasy.

The slogan reinforces the essence of the campaign, “New Jeep Commander. The Jeep that can handle all its versions.”

See here:

“We wanted a film that combined humor, sophistication and a cinematic perspective. The car accompanies people through different aspects of their daily lives, from work to adventure. And no one conveys this idea better than Selton: a complete artist who Brazil has seen charting multiple paths with depth and authenticity. The perfect combination to tell this story,” comments Filipe Matiazi, Vice President of Creation at Fbiz.

The campaign will be broadcast on TV, social media, print media, and OOH channels in major airports across the country, as well as in shopping malls, outlets, and commercial and residential buildings. Content will also be available at newsstands and bus stops.

Also of note is a series of digital films on the features of the new Jeep Commander, co-created by Selton Mello and inspired by his spontaneous social media coverage of the behind-the-scenes “I’m Still Here” at the Oscars and Golden Globes.

In addition to the main film, the campaign features materials in which the actor comments on the new Jeep Commander from a personal perspective, with a documentary and humorous tone.