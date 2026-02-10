Jeep places India at the center of its new Asia-Pacific plan

Jeep strengthens its presence in the Asia-Pacific region and places strong focus on India, set to become a key pillar of the new Jeep 2.0 industrial plan. For the American brand, backed by more than 85 years of SUV heritage, the Indian market represents not only a commercial opportunity but also a strategic hub for production, engineering and technological development supporting global operations.

Jeep targets India as key pillar of new Asia-Pacific strategy

The Jeep 2.0 project follows a progressive approach built around industrial localization, product development tailored to local needs, stronger after-sales services and expanded export capacity. The goal focuses on building long-term customer trust, improving the overall ownership experience and increasing brand relevance across the region.

Within Stellantis’ Asia-Pacific strategy, India takes an increasingly central role. Beyond a growing domestic market, the country serves as a hub for software, engineering and technical development. Jeep will continue structural investment in supply chain localization, expansion of production capabilities and evolution of services, with solutions designed specifically for the Indian environment.

According to Stellantis India management, the plan aims to strengthen the brand’s offering through closer alignment with global programs, introduction of new models and stronger focus on the existing customer base. Success in the Indian market, marked by strong competition and rapid change, requires continuity, resilience and long-term vision.

Local production stands as a key pillar. India will serve as a reference center for design, development and assembly of SUVs aimed not only at the domestic market but also at international markets. From the Ranjangaon plant near Pune, Jeep already exports to regions such as Japan, Australia and New Zealand, with plans to expand global reach in the coming years.

The strategy also targets localization levels close to 90 percent, strengthening industrial competitiveness and supply chain resilience. At the same time, Jeep will continue to highlight its heritage through a lineup aligned with core brand values, introducing new models from 2027 and special editions of the current range.

Community building also plays an important role in India, with focus on strengthening the bond between brand and customers and expanding the base of enthusiasts. Through Jeep 2.0, the brand aims to secure long-term presence in the region and position India as one of the main drivers of its global growth.