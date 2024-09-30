Jeep explores traditional hybrids to expand U.S. market appeal

Jeep is considering adopting traditional hybrid propulsion systems as a more cost-effective option compared to plug-in hybrid and fully electric systems. In an interview with Automotive News, Matthew Nyquist, Vice President of Global Product Planning at Jeep, stated that conventional hybrid powertrains, similar to those used in the Toyota Prius, could be more attractive to cost-conscious consumers as they help reduce fuel consumption without requiring charging.

Jeep wants to introduce hybrid engines in the United States to attract new customers

“Between plug-ins and traditional hybrids, there are quite a few costs associated, since we have the engine and a fairly good-sized battery inside the plug-in hybrid,” Nyquist said. “So, traditional hybrids are definitely something we’re evaluating across all segments to provide the right price and the right type of fuel savings for our buyers.”

The hybrid powertrain has been added to the subcompact Jeep Avenger crossover, which is sold primarily in Europe and also offers gasoline and electric propulsion options. The Avenger‘s hybrid powertrain features a combination of a gasoline engine and an electric motor that drives the front axle, and a second electric motor that drives the rear axle to form an all-wheel drive system.

For the United States, Jeep currently offers plug-in hybrid powertrains with the Wrangler 4xe and Grand Cherokee 4xe models. Additionally, the automaker plans to introduce series plug-in hybrid powertrains, starting next year with the Wagoneer. In a series plug-in hybrid system, the combustion engine is used exclusively as a generator to recharge the vehicle’s battery, which in turn powers an electric propulsion system. For the United States market, however, Jeep is not only thinking about hybrid engines but also planning new exclusively electric vehicles.