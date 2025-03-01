Jeep: mastering extreme conditions with innovation since 1945

Since 1945, the Jeep brand has represented excellence in tackling extreme weather conditions. The current range combines this tradition with technological innovations that ensure safety on snow and ice, without compromising comfort and spaciousness. At the heart of this capability is the Selec-Terrain system, which offers five driving modes including the specific Snow/Mud mode. This intelligent system instantly detects tire slippage and intervenes in real time, optimizing traction and reducing understeer to maintain maximum control at all times.

Jeep: its lineup is ideal for facing winter

The legendary 4WD all-wheel drive, combined with the Hill Descent Control system, allows drivers to safely tackle even the steepest and iciest descents, automatically adjusting speed and braking when necessary. For complete protection, models such as the Renegade Trailhawk, Compass Trailhawk, and Wrangler Rubicon come standard with M+S tires, specifically designed for all types of terrain and weather conditions.

Winter comfort is guaranteed by heated seats and steering wheel, while the electric Avenger versions and the 4Xe plug-in hybrids offer the possibility to pre-heat the cabin via smartphone before boarding. The Jeep Avenger, the brand’s bestseller in 2024 and soon preparing to land in the United States as well, perfectly embodies this philosophy. With best-in-class trunk space (380 liters) and 360° body protection, it combines off-road capability and urban practicality thanks to parking sensors and driving assistants.

The recent introduction of the 4xe version takes the Avenger to a new level, integrating an all-wheel drive system with mild hybrid technology. This configuration combines a 136 HP thermal engine with two 21 kW electric motors, capable of moving both axles and generating 1900 Nm of torque on the rear wheels. The innovative “power looping” technology guarantees all-wheel drive regardless of the battery charge level, ensuring a smooth and safe driving experience on any surface.