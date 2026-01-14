Jeep lowers Wrangler pricing in response to Ford Bronco’s growth

In the direct comparison between iconic off-roaders, the Jeep Wrangler continues to hold the lead, but the gap is no longer what it once was. In 2025, Wrangler sales grew by 11 percent, while the Ford Bronco accelerated sharply, closing in on its long-time rival more than ever before. This shifting balance helps explain why Stellantis has decided to step in on Wrangler pricing.

In the United States, the four-door Jeep Wrangler Sport S now starts at $42,495, destination charges included. That represents a $1,350 price cut compared to the previous model year and allows Jeep to undercut the Bronco Big Bend slightly, which starts just under $43,000. This move goes beyond a minor adjustment and sends a clear competitive signal.

Jeep cuts Wrangler prices as Ford Bronco closes the gap

Jeep has also revised pricing on key options, a crucial factor for buyers configuring an off-road vehicle. A package that bundles LED headlights, all-terrain tires, and heated seats and steering wheel has been significantly reduced, dropping from more than $9,000 to about $5,000. Even more striking is the cut applied to the Sky Slider power canvas roof, designed for open-air driving, which now falls below the $1,000 mark after long hovering around $4,000.

According to Bob Broderdorf, the strategy aims to refocus on what makes a Jeep instantly recognizable. The goal is to make the core Wrangler experience more accessible at a time when the average price of a new vehicle in the U.S. has climbed to nearly $50,000.

Sales figures show why competition has intensified. Wrangler deliveries rose from about 151,000 units in 2024 to more than 167,000 in 2025, closing the year with a positive fourth quarter. Bronco, however, posted an even stronger surge, jumping from just over 109,000 units to more than 146,000 deliveries in the same period. Jeep still leads, but the trend is unmistakable.

At the same time, the brand is rethinking certain technical choices. Looking ahead, Wrangler and Jeep Grand Cherokee will no longer be offered with the 4xe plug-in hybrid system, marking a shift from recent strategy. That does not signal a slowdown in product momentum, though. The 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Jeep Cherokee are already reaching dealerships, with updated powertrains taking center stage. Notably, the Cherokee introduces a new 1.6-liter turbo hybrid system, credited with a total driving range of up to 500 miles.

Ultimately, Jeep appears to be taking a pragmatic approach. Rather than relying solely on heritage and off-road credentials, the brand is defending Wrangler’s leadership through targeted price adjustments. In a market where the Bronco keeps gaining ground, making the Wrangler more financially attractive could prove to be a decisive move.