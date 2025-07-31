Jeep launches the limited edition “Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara Jewels” for the Japanese market.

0
Gloria Fiocchi Author
Gloria Fiocchi
July 31, 2025
Limited edition Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara model announced for Japan .The body color is the striking bright orange “Joose” limited edition. Collaboration with fresh orange juice brand “IJOOZ”

Stellantis Japan Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO: Hitoshi Narita) will launch the limited-edition “Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara Joose,” a full-size off-road Jeep vehicle, the Wrangler, on Saturday, Aug. 23 at authorized Jeep dealerships throughout Japan. Only 100 units will be available. The manufacturer’s suggested retail price is 8,390,000 yen (including tax).

The “Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara Joose” is based on the Wrangler’s Unlimited Sahara trim and features the eye-catching and vibrant “Joose” orange color, making it a striking vehicle both in the city and on the road.
To celebrate the launch of this limited edition vehicle, the company will partner with “IJOOZ,” a Singapore-based company that operates fresh orange juice vending machines.

Details of the collaboration are as follows:
Original glasses and exclusive video: from Thursday, July 31 to Sunday, August 24, 246 IJOOZ fresh orange juice vending machines installed in major areas nationwide will serve fresh juice in Jeep Wrangler-designed glasses, and an exclusive video celebrating this collaboration will be streamed. The video will also be posted on the official Jeep® and IJOOZ social accounts. Debut fair

“Splash Orange Joose Fair”: on Saturday, August 23 and Sunday, August 24, authorized Jeep dealers across the country will host the “Splash Orange Joose Fair.” Customers who take a test drive or receive an evaluation will receive a coupon (QR code) that can be used at an IJOOZ vending machine (in areas without vending machines, fresh oranges used in the juice will be given away). In addition, merchandise items from the collaboration with IJOOZ’s new official mascot, “Juju,” will be on sale.For more details, please visit the following website: https://www.jeep-japan.com/fair/splash_orange_joose.html

