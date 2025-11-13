Jeep launches the limited-edition Compass Trail Edition in Japan

Stellantis Japan is preparing to launch a new special edition of the Compass in the country: the Jeep Compass Trail Edition, a limited run of just 100 units that will arrive in official dealerships starting Saturday, November 29. Pricing begins at 4,790,000 yen, taxes included, following the release of the Commander Trail Edition announced last September.

Jeep launches the Compass Trail Edition in Japan

Based on the Longitude trim, the Trail Edition introduces a much more distinctive appearance. The Compass retains its clean, elegant styling, suitable for both city driving and outdoor adventures, with Jeep’s traditional seven-slot grille and sculpted wheel arches. The technology and safety equipment remain identical to the standard model, including the 10.1-inch Uconnect display and an extensive suite of driver-assistance features.

However, this limited edition stands out with a more aggressive look. The exterior combines black and gray with red accents applied to several elements, starting with the lower section of the front bumper, which immediately gives the front end a sportier edge. Glossy finishes are replaced by Neutral Gray and Gloss Black inserts, while the 18-inch gloss-black wheels, larger than those on the Longitude, further strengthen its road presence. At the rear, a special camouflage-style badge with a red “TRAIL” script adds a unique touch.

The same attention to detail is found inside, where the atmosphere changes noticeably compared to the standard Compass. The seats feature red contrast stitching, which extends to the steering wheel and dashboard, creating a bold contrast with the black panels. The interior retains the practicality and quality typical of the Compass but adds an exclusive flair that mirrors the exterior theme.

Overall, the Jeep Compass Trail Edition aims to offer a balance of urban elegance and adventurous character, with a styling package tailored specifically for the Japanese market. This limited series is expected to sell out quickly and marks another step in Jeep’s strategy in Japan following the debut of the Commander Trail Edition.