Jeep launches special edition Renegade to celebrate 10 years of production in Brazil

1,010 units will be produced with sequential numbering to make them even more unique, as well as an exclusive kit for customers. Renegade was the brand’s first model to be produced in Goiana/PE and revolutionized the SUV segment in the country

Jeep in 2025

In 2025, Jeep celebrates a decade since it began production at the Goiana/PE plant, a milestone that has not only reaffirmed the brand’s strength in the country, but also solidified a new chapter in the national automotive industry. Since 2015, Jeep has been the protagonist of a story of innovation, growth, and authentic connection with the Brazilian consumer.

In Goiana, Jeep’s domestic production began with the Renegade, a model that has revolutionized the SUV segment in the country over the past 10 years, playing a leading role in consolidating the category as the most desired by Brazilians. It is also the only B-SUV on the market to offer 4×4 traction to meet any challenge and paved the way for domestic production of the award-winning and benchmark among mid-size SUVs Jeep Compass and Commander, the first car designed by Jeep outside the United States, reinforcing Brazil’s prominence and the brand’s strength globally.

With a solid and iconic domestic range recognized for its off-road capabilities, high performance and technology, Jeep is the brand that has sold the most SUVs in the past decade. More than 1 million units have been sold, 57 percent more than the runner-up, and more than 70 awards have been won in recent years, making it a benchmark and synonymous with the category in consumers’ imaginations.

Here are more numbers that demonstrate Jeep’s strength in the Brazilian market:

Jeep is the brand that has sold the most SUVs in the last decade and the only one that has surpassed the 1 million unit sales mark in this category in that period;

1 in 5 SUVs sold in Brazil between 2015 and 2025 was a Jeep;

Launched in 2015, the Renegade has sold more than 530 thousand units, becoming the best-selling B-SUV in Brazil over the past decade;

Launched in 2016, the Compass has already sold more than 475 thousand units in Brazil, becoming the best-selling C-SUV in Brazil in the last decade;

Launched in 2021, the Commander has already sold more than 63 thousand units, becoming the best-selling D-SUV in the country between 2021 and 2025;

“Celebrating these 10 years of production and success in Brazil is a source of great pride. Jeep is more than just an automotive brand-it is synonymous with adventure, freedom, passion and authenticity. Over a decade, Jeep has driven change in the domestic market with SUVs that have conquered not only the country’s roads and trails, but also the hearts of Brazilians. We continue to look to the future, with great news for the coming years, starting with a Special Series that celebrates this moment,” says Hugo Domingues, Jeep brand vice president for South America.

Jeep Renegade Special Series 10 Years

To celebrate these 10 years of success in Brazil, the iconic Renegade has been awarded a special series. The “Renegade 10 Years” commemorative edition arrives with 1,010 exclusive units featuring a logo that recalls the 10 years of production, sequential numbering, new 17-inch wheels, new hood and C-pillar decal, as well as new embroidery on the seats and door knockers, carefully designed to give a touch of refinement without sacrificing the ruggedness and personality that distinguish Jeep models.

The Renegade 10th Anniversary Special Edition also features 4×4 traction, Jeep’s differential in the compact SUV segment, ATR+ tires, which provide maximum off-road capability for those who want to tackle more challenging terrain, standard sunroof, Willys signature seats, 8.4-inch multimedia center with wireless mirroring, 7-inch color and configurable digital instrument cluster, dual-zone automatic climate control, six airbags and semi-autonomous driving technologies. Special series vehicles are available in Sting Gray, Polar White, Carbon Black, Granite Grey and Jazz Blue.

In addition to the exclusivity of a numbered special series, Jeep has also prepared a special kit for all customers who purchase a Renegade example, celebrating Jeep’s 10th anniversary. In collaboration with the Galápagos brand, which also expresses adventure in its lines, all customers will receive an exclusive kit consisting of a backpack and T-shirt, to feel even more a part of the off-road universe.

Recommended Price

Jeep Renegade 10-Year Special Series – R$ 185,990.00