Jeep keeps 6.4L Hemi alive, prepares new V8 engines

In 2024, the Jeep Wrangler 392 Final Edition was introduced as a concluding tribute to the legendary Hemi engine. It seemed like the final chapter of an iconic story, but strong demand brought this version back to the lineup by 2025. Now, the brand is changing direction once again, as during a press event in Detroit, CEO Bob Broderdorf announced that the 6.4-liter V8 Hemi will not be retiring.

Jeep confirms 6.4-liter V8 Hemi remains in production, new models coming

For Wrangler enthusiasts, this news is worth celebrating. The V8 delivers 470 horsepower (350 kW / 476 PS) and 637 Nm of torque, propelling the off-roader from 0 to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds and through the quarter-mile in a clean 13 seconds. Broderdorf also hinted at the arrival of other V8 models, with the return of the SRT brand paving the way for possible revivals like the Grand Cherokee SRT8 or the more extreme Trackhawk.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see the 5.7-liter V8 Hemi return to models like the Grand Cherokee and Grand Cherokee L, keeping alive the tradition of “made in USA” performance in an era of increasing electrification.

The CEO confirmed that new powertrains are in development, teasing the 2026 Grand Wagoneer that hints at an extended-range version, while a hybrid Cherokee and plug-in Gladiator 4xe are already planned. According to Broderdorf, engines remain the “heart and soul” of Jeep vehicles, and the new solutions will have the task of exciting and expanding the customer base.

Jeep’s future won’t be just about engines. The Wrangler and Gladiator will offer unprecedented customization options, including oversized tires and components in exclusive colors, such as flared fenders. This is a strategic move to strengthen the brand’s presence in the increasingly profitable and growing customization sector, offering buyers the opportunity to make their vehicle unique and distinctive.