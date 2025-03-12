Jeep: its range born for off-road perfectly adapts to the city as well

The Jeep spirit, traditionally associated with the most rugged terrains and extreme adventures, now proves to be perfectly at ease in urban environments as well. The famous “Go anywhere, do anything” philosophy materializes in a range of vehicles that have won over enthusiasts worldwide, who appreciate their qualities even in the metropolitan jungle.

Jeep Avenger and Renegade are the models that best represent Jeep’s adaptation to motorists’ needs

They embody the most urban interpretation of Jeep’s identity while maintaining the adventurous DNA of Stellantis’ American brand intact. In particular, Avenger marks an important evolution in the SUV segment thanks to its electrified offering across three different technologies: 100% electric, e-Hybrid, and 4xe with all-wheel drive combined with mild hybrid technology. This model, currently available only in Europe, should soon make its debut in the United States as well.

This versatility manifests in features such as Selec Terrain for traction control and 360° body protection, elements that, although designed for off-road use, prove valuable in the city too. The protective shield on the body safeguards the vehicle not only from damage caused by stones on rough routes but also from low-speed impacts which, according to statistics, cause 70% of body repairs in Europe.

On the powertrain front, Avenger‘s fully electric version offers remarkable performance: its 400 V motor delivers 115 kW (156 HP) and 260 Nm of torque, ensuring a range of 400 km according to the WLTP protocol, which can extend up to 550 km in the urban cycle. The e-Hybrid technology, available on Avenger, Compass, and Renegade, combines a 1.5-liter, 130 HP turbo gasoline engine with a 15 kW (20 HP) electric unit, reducing consumption and emissions by 15% compared to traditional gasoline versions.

The regenerative braking system further contributes to efficiency by recovering energy during deceleration and braking, a feature particularly advantageous in city routes characterized by frequent stops and starts.

The 4xe variant of Avenger introduces an innovative all-wheel drive system that integrates with mild hybrid technology. This configuration combines a 136 HP thermal engine with two 21 kW electric motors, guaranteeing all-wheel drive regardless of the battery’s state of charge thanks to “power looping” technology.

In other models of the Jeep range, the 4xe designation identifies plug-in hybrid versions with all-wheel drive, combining the advantages of electrification with the adventurous spirit that has always characterized the American brand.