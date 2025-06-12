Jeep is the most trusted SUV manufacturer in India according to TRA’s Brand Trust Report 2025

Jeep India emerges as India’s Most Trusted SUV Manufacturer in TRA’s Brand Trust Report 2025

Pune, May 13, 2025 – Jeep India has once again been recognized as the Most Trusted Brand in the SUV Manufacturer category in the 15th edition of TRA’s Brand Trust Report, India Study 2025. This prestigious accolade marks Jeep’s fifth overall win, including an unprecedented four consecutive years at the top (2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025) and previously in 2019 & 2020.​

The Brand Trust Report 2025 is based on a comprehensive study conducted by TRA Research Pvt. Ltd., encompassing insights from over 2,500 consumer-influencers across 16 cities in India. The study evaluates brands on proprietary matrices of Brand Trust and Brand Desire, with over 90,000 respondent interviews conducted over the past 13 years.​

Shailesh Hazela, Managing Director & CEO, Stellantis India, stated, “This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to quality and innovation. Our manufacturing facilities in Ranjangaon, Hosur, and Thiruvallur, along with our R&D centers in Chennai and Pune, embody the Stellantis Production Way, ensuring excellence at every step. India stands unique as the only country outside North America to locally produce four Jeep nameplates—Wrangler, Compass, Meridian, and Grand Cherokee—underscoring our dedication to the ‘Make in India’ initiative.”​

Commenting on the report, Kumar Priyesh, Business Head & Director- Automotive Brands, highlighted the brand’s storied heritage said,​ “Jeep is not just a brand; it’s the originator of the SUV category. Our lineage is built on a legacy of adventure, freedom, and innovation. Being recognized as India’s Most Trusted SUV Brand reinforces our commitment to delivering unparalleled experiences to our customers.”​

N. Chandramouli, CEO of TRA Research, applauded the company on the significance of this recognition, “Jeep’s consistent top ranking in our Brand Trust Report reflects its deep-rooted connection with Indian consumers. Our rigorous methodology ensures that such accolades are a true reflection of public sentiment, and Jeep’s prominence is well-deserved.”​

Trust has been foundational to Jeep’s success for over 75 years. From its origins in World War II, where the Go-Anywhere, Do-Anything® Jeep® 4×4 emerged as a trusted ally for Allied soldiers, to its evolution as a peacetime workhorse, the brand has become synonymous with reliability, adventure, and strength. Jeep’s legendary capability has continued to inspire confidence, whether on rescue missions during calamities or daily adventures. In India, the brand has fostered a community driven by adventure and trust. In 2019, Jeep was recognized as India’s most trusted automobile brand in TRA’s Brand Trust Report—a recognition of the bond the brand has cultivated.