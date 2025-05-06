Jeep India Unveils the Wrangler Willys ‘41 Special Edition ‘A Legendary Icon Born-Again’

Jeep Wrangler Willys ‘41 Special Edition for India

Pune, 05th May 2025: In a powerful nod to its storied past, Jeep India introduces the Wrangler Willys ‘41 Special Edition, a limited-run collector’s edition that blends the unmistakable spirit of the original 1941 Willys with the rugged capability and premium innovation of today’s Wrangler. With only 30 units available across India, this exclusive edition is designed for true off-roaders and Jeep purists who value heritage, individuality, and performance.

In addition to the existing colours, the Special Series is offered in a bold new “41 Green” colour, available only with this edition, the Wrangler Willys ‘41 is instantly distinguished by its exclusive 1941 hood decal and military-inspired aesthetic. This launch also marks the debut of the ‘41 Green paint option in India, reserved strictly for the Willys edition to preserve its unique identity.

Built to stand apart, the Wrangler Willys ‘41 Special Edition is distinguished by its unique 1941 hood decal and an exclusive Willys’ inspired ‘41 green color reminiscent of its military origins. The design pays homage to Jeep’s wartime legacy while embracing the comfort and innovation expected of a modern-day icon.

This limited-edition model is packed with a suite of rugged and functional enhancements, including power side steps, grab handles, floor mats, 1941 hood decal, and front & rear dash cams for added utility and safety. For those looking to go the extra mile, optional adventure upgrades such as a Sunrider rooftop and a side ladder with a roof carrier are available.

Speaking on the launch, Kumar Priyesh, Brand Director, Jeep India, said: “The Wrangler Willys ‘41 Special Edition is more than a vehicle—it’s a tribute to Jeep’s timeless legacy of freedom, adventure, and authenticity. Inspired by the original spirit of the Willys, this exclusive edition blends heritage with bold individuality, allowing passionate Jeepers to make a statement that’s both personal and iconic. It’s a celebration of everything Jeep represents, thoughtfully designed for those who value distinction rooted in legacy.”

The Wrangler Willys 41 Special Edition will be available for a limited time on the Rubicon variant at Jeep dealerships across India offered at the premium of INR 1.51 Lakhs. The optional accessories pack can be availed exclusively on the Willys ’41 edition at a special offer price of 4.56 Lakhs. The Wrangler Willys 1941 Special Edition is a rare opportunity to own a piece of Jeep history – reimagined for modern explorers. Jeep India website: www.jeep-india.com