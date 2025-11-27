Jeep unveils the Renegade North Star Edition for Japan

Stellantis Japan has announced the arrival in Japan of the Jeep Renegade North Star Edition, a special series produced in just 150 units and available at the brand’s official dealerships starting Saturday, December 13. The price for this limited edition is set at 5,470,000 yen, taxes included.

Jeep Renegade North Star Edition launches in Japan in 150 units

The North Star Edition is based on the Jeep Renegade Altitude e-Hybrid, the first mild-hybrid Jeep model introduced on the Japanese market last July. Its compact dimensions make this SUV particularly well suited for urban driving, allowing for agile maneuvering even in tight spaces, while the rugged construction and typical Jeep ground clearance ensure solid capability off the asphalt as well.

The powertrain combines a 1.5-liter turbo engine with a 48-volt electric unit, aiming to strike a good balance between low fuel consumption and lively performance. The boxy design, true to the brand’s tradition, reinforces the model’s adventurous image, making it suitable both for everyday city use and for outdoor activities.

This special edition was created to further enhance the Renegade’s outdoor character. The seats feature a new high-resistance fabric that is about three times more durable than traditional upholstery, designed to ensure greater longevity even under tougher usage conditions. The material was chosen to convey a stronger sense of safety and solidity, both in daily driving and during weekend escapes.

On the outside, the North Star Edition stands out for its new Techno Green color, a deep green shade that, combined with the black roof and black wheels, gives the SUV a more refined and modern look. Dedicated badges appear on the front fenders, while a distinctive black hood decal with the North Star lettering further underlines the exclusivity of this version.

The cabin is also personalized with green accents on the climate-control surround and on the seat stitching, creating a coherent look that matches the exterior livery. A dual-pane panoramic roof is standard equipment as well, increasing interior brightness and providing a pleasant sense of openness, especially appreciated during longer journeys.