Jeep introduces 2-door version of the new Wrangler Rubicon

An updated grille inspired by the Rubicon 20th Anniversary

The Wrangler is the flagship of the Jeep® brand and represents more than 80 years of off-road capability and adventurous spirit. Its rugged design and versatility have solidified its iconic role in the automotive industry. This time, the 2-door Jeep® Wrangler Rubicon comes to the Argentine market to complete the range, also offering the new turbocharged engine, updated exterior styling and advanced technologies.

Jeep Argentina: 2 doors to its Wrangler range

Building on its 4×4 history, the Jeep Wrangler is one of the world’s most recognizable and high-performance vehicles. It is based on the brand’s goal: to offer freedom of choice. Today, Jeep Argentina adds the 2-door version to its product range. An alternative within the U.S.-manufactured Wrangler family, it features the new turbocharged engine and all the new exterior design and interior technology updates presented by its 4-door big sister when it was launched at the 2025 Summer Auto Show.

In terms of design, it features an updated grille inspired by the Rubicon 20th Anniversary, which allows more airflow to the engine.

Completing the exterior update is a new 17-inch wheel design and antenna, which has been repositioned and integrated into the windshield to improve front ground clearance over the hood and better avoid obstacles that can hinder off-road performance.

It also incorporates more technology and comfort with a new 12.3-inch landscape-oriented touchscreen multimedia display and electrically adjustable and heated front seats.

The 2-door Jeep Wrangler Rubicon’ engine

The 2-door Jeep Wrangler Rubicon updates its engine, now with the turbocharged 2.0-liter Hurricane 4 inline four-cylinder with 270 hp and 400 Nm of torque at 3,000 rpm. This engine offers increased torque and reduced weight, which results in outstanding performance both on asphalt and off-road. This set is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and a ROCK-TRAC™ HD torque divider.

The general features are:

2.0L

Turbocharged

direct injection

270 hp at 5,250 rpm

400 Nm at 3,000 rpm (+53 Nm over previous engine)

8-speed automatic transmission

ROCK-TRAC™ Transfer Box.

In terms of safety, occupant protection is reflected in all available active and passive safety components, which now incorporate new features such as:

Adaptive cruise control with Stop N’ Go function

automatic high beam

blind spot warning

Autonomous emergency braking

The ROC-TRACK torque divider with five driving modes

In terms of off-road capabilities, the new 2-door Jeep Wrangler Rubicon features ROC-TRACK™ torque divider with five driving modes: 2WD, 4WD Auto, 4WD Part-Time, N and 4WD LOW. This, combined with rigid front and rear axles, TRU-LOCK™ differential lock, electronic stabilizer bar disconnect, Off Road driving mode, front off-road camera and Trail Rated certification, makes it a vehicle capable of tackling any terrain.

Warranty:

Like the rest of the Jeep range, the model has a transferable warranty of 3 years or 100,000 kilometers (whichever comes first).

Maintenance work must be performed every 12 months or 12,000 kilometers, whichever occurs first.

Price:

Wrangler Rubicon 2-door 2.0 Turbo AT8 4×4 – USD 119,900