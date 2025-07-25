Jeep India Launches Compass and Meridian Trail Editions with Exclusive ‘Jeep Trust’ Ownership Program

Factory-Fitted Trail Editions Feature Bold Design Enhancements, Now Available Across Dealerships for a Limited Time

Editions are based on Compass Longitude (O) and Meridian Limited (O) trims, featuring decals, Black upholstery with red detailing, and Trail Edition badging. The special edition will go on sale starting 15th July 2025.

Jeep India: the Trail Editions of the Jeep Compass and Jeep Meridian

Pune, India | 17th July 2025 – Jeep India today announced the launch of the Trail Editions of its iconic SUVs — the Jeep Compass and Jeep Meridian. These special editions blend Jeep’s legendary off-road spirit with bold styling enhancements and exclusive ownership benefits under a new program, ‘Jeep Trust’. The special edition will go on sale starting 15th July 2025.

Jeep Compass Trail Edition stands out with distinctive Trail Edition hood and side body decals, matte black grille accents, and Neutral Grey elements across key exterior components — including grille rings, DLO and backlight moldings, roof rail inserts, ORVMs, Jeep and Compass badges, rear lower fascia applique, and red-accented front lower fascia. The rugged look is completed with Granite Metallic Satin Gloss 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and roof rails accentuating the Jeep Compass’ rugged design.

The interior receives sporty upgrades, featuring black leatherette upholstery with Ignite Red mid-bolster tracers on the dashboard, red contrast stitching on the steering wheel, gear boot, and seat upholstery. A unique Dark Camouflage graphic adds further flair, while Trail Edition-branded all-weather floor mats enhance practicality.

Kumar Priyesh, Business Head and Director – Automotive Brands, Stellantis India, said:

“The Trail Editions reflect the Jeep brand’s core values of freedom, adventure, authenticity, and passion. These bold new editions provide a differentiated ownership experience for customers who want to stand out — both on and off the road. With the addition of the Jeep Trust program, we are reaffirming our commitment to offering value beyond the drive.”

Jeep Meridian Trail Edition, on the other hand, is designed to elevate both presence and premium appeal. It features a signature hood decal, Trail Edition badging, and a high-gloss black roof that enhances its commanding silhouette. The exterior gets Neutral Grey accents on the grille, headlamp surrounds, roof rail inserts, rear fascia valence, badges, and side cladding appliqué. Additional Piano Black accents — on fog lamp surrounds, DLO, rear lightbar molding, ORVMs, and rear lower fascia — along with red front fascia highlights, complete its rugged yet sophisticated look.

Inside, the Meridian Trail Edition boasts a high-contrast black vinyl interior with ruby red accents, camouflage-themed appliqués, a Piano Black center console, and matching speaker surrounds. Rugged skid plates, Trail-themed scuff plates, and blacked-out ORVMs enhance its adventurous appeal.

Jeep Trust: Adventure with Added Peace of Mind

To enhance the value proposition of these special editions, Jeep India has introduced ‘Jeep Trust’ — an exclusive ownership program designed to offer long-term peace of mind.

Compass Trail Edition buyers will receive: Complimentary 3-year Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) 5-year Extended Warranty Direct cash benefit of ₹20,000

Meridian Trail Edition buyers will benefit from: Complimentary 3-year AMC included in the price



These added benefits further reinforce Jeep’s commitment to delivering value beyond the drive.

The Trail Editions are designed for individuals who value bold design, adventure-ready capability, and a differentiated ownership experience. Based on the Compass Longitude (O) and Meridian Limited (O) variants, they offer all the features of the donor grades, with unique design elements and added value.

Variant Price (INR) Compass Trail MT 2,541,000 Compass Trail AT 2,741,000 Meridian Trail MT 3,127,000 Meridian Trail AT 3,527,000 Meridian Trail AT 4×4 3,727,000

The Jeep Compass and Meridian Trail Editions are available for a limited time across Jeep dealerships in India. For more details, please visit: www.jeep-india.com.