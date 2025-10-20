Jeep Grand Cherokee recall in Brazil: possible HVAC fan motor failure

Free repairs can be scheduled starting October 13, 2025.

Jeep Grand Cherokee vehicles recalled

STELLANTIS AUTOMÓVEIS BRASIL LTDA invites owners of Jeep Grand Cherokee vehicles, models 2023 and 2024, to book an appointment at one of the JEEP dealerships starting October 13, 2025, for a free analysis and, if necessary, a software update of the battery control module (AHCP and HCP). For some affected vehicles, the HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) fan motor will also be checked and, if necessary, replaced.

The possibility of an overload of the battery control module (“BPCM”) microprocessor has been identified, which could cause a loss of traction power, requiring a software update of the battery control module. In turn, for some affected vehicles, the possibility of a failure of the HVAC fan motor has also been identified, which could result in reduced defrosting or demisting capability and, consequently, reduced visibility for the driver. In such cases, there is a risk of accidents with possible serious or even fatal physical injury to vehicle occupants or third parties.

The service will be carried out by appointment, so it is important to contact your chosen Jeep dealership to find out the estimated time required for the service.

The estimated time for analysis and repair is approximately one (1) hour.

The affected chassis numbers (non-sequential) are those ending with P8823878 to R8621893. For further information, visit www.jeep.com.br or contact the Jeep Customer Assistance Center via WhatsApp at (31) 2123 4000 or by phone at 0800 703 7150.

With this initiative, STELLANTIS aims to ensure customer satisfaction by guaranteeing the quality, safety, and reliability of Jeep brand vehicles.