Stellantis recalls over 121,000 Jeep Grand Cherokee vehicles

Stellantis has initiated a recall campaign affecting approximately 121,398 vehicles from the Jeep Grand Cherokee (WL74) and Grand Cherokee L (WL75) model lines, manufactured between 2023 and 2024. The action addresses a potential defect in the second-row headrests that could compromise occupant safety during a crash.

The affected models include the 2024 Summit Reserve version of the Jeep Grand Cherokee L. The issue involves the internal headrest locking mechanism, which may fail to properly secure the headrest in its upright position. Under certain conditions, this malfunction could cause the component to fold forward, increasing the risk of injury to rear passengers.

The defect violates US Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) No. 202a, which governs headrest safety requirements in motor vehicles. Stellantis has announced it will provide free repair or replacement of the faulty components through its authorized service network to restore required safety standards.

Specifically, the recall involves 78,157 units of the Jeep Grand Cherokee (WL74) produced between May 16, 2023, and May 2, 2024, plus 43,241 units of the Jeep Grand Cherokee L (WL75) assembled between May 16, 2023, and January 30, 2024. These date ranges were determined through analysis of vehicle and supplier production records.

Vehicles manufactured outside these timeframes, as well as those equipped with headrests exempt from the interference condition, are not included in the campaign. When necessary, dealers will inspect and replace both second-row headrests at no cost to customers.

Stellantis plans to begin mailing notification letters to owners starting September 5, 2025. For additional information or assistance, customers can contact the brand’s official customer service department.