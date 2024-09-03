Stellantis boosts Egypt presence with Jeep Grand Cherokee L production

Stellantis has taken an important step today in its expansion strategy for the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, a crucial part of the “third engine” plan for the company’s global operations. The key event was the start of local assembly of the Jeep Grand Cherokee L in Egypt, at the Arab American Vehicles (AAV) plant, linked to the Arab Organization for Industrialization. This resumption of local production highlights Stellantis’ strong commitment to the Egyptian market and underscores the central role that Egypt plays in the automotive company’s regional growth plans.

Jeep Grand Cherokee L will be produced and assembled in Egypt

“This launch marks a crucial step in our Dare Forward 2030 strategy,” said Samir Cherfan, Chief Operating Officer of Stellantis Middle East and Africa operations. “By restarting production at the Arab American Vehicles (AAV) plant, we are not only introducing a new Jeep vehicle, but we are also renewing our commitment to Egypt’s industrial growth and consolidating our position in the MEA region. Our goal is to achieve market leadership in Egypt and increase our regional market share to over 22% by 2030.”

“The region is very dynamic, and we have ambitious plans,” added Cherfan. “We aim to become the number 1 regional market player with one million vehicles sold by 2030, of which 35% will be electric. We want to move to a regional production autonomy of over 90%, meaning producing in the region for the region, which will position us by far as the most localized player in the country.”

The decision to assemble the Jeep Grand Cherokee L in Egypt aligns perfectly with Stellantis’ Dare Forward 2030 strategy for the MEA region. By leveraging Egypt’s advantageous geographical position and the skills of the local Egyptian workforce, Stellantis enhances its ability to provide tailored, high-quality vehicles to the Middle East and Africa, thus consolidating its commitment to local production. This strategic move also contributes to Stellantis’ ambitious plan to launch 25 new models in the region by 2030, promoting growth and sustainability in key markets.

The resumption of Stellantis’ local production and the introduction of the Jeep Grand Cherokee L on Egyptian assembly lines represent a clear demonstration of confidence in the skills of Egyptian workers and the solidity of the country’s infrastructure. This move perfectly aligns with the Egyptian government’s broader strategy aimed at enhancing national production and stimulating economic growth through the development of the industrial sector. Stellantis’ presence in Egypt has deep roots, dating back several decades, thanks to the consolidated collaboration with the Arab Organization for Industrialization through the AAV plant.

“Our extensive collaboration with AAV has been crucial to Stellantis’ success in Egypt,” commented Hesham Hosni, Managing Director of Stellantis Egypt. “This relaunch of local production not only demonstrates our confidence in Egyptian expertise but also our commitment to providing world-class vehicles tailored to local preferences.”

The Jeep Grand Cherokee L represents the culmination of over 30 years of SUV excellence. This latest model, equipped with advanced safety technologies and luxury comfort, is designed to meet the evolving needs of Egyptian consumers, offering them Jeep’s legendary off-road capability.

By localizing production, Stellantis is contributing to job creation, skills development, and technology transfer in Egypt. This move is expected to have a positive ripple effect throughout the automotive sector supply chain, promoting innovation and economic growth in the region.

Grand Cherokee L debuts on the Egyptian market with a powerful 3.6-liter V6 engine, capable of delivering 290 horsepower. This engine is coupled with an 8-speed automatic transmission, offering a perfect balance between performance and fuel efficiency. The Grand Cherokee L stands out for its unique design, both inside and out, which perfectly embodies its tradition and historical heritage. The Jeep team has created a vehicle that skillfully blends luxurious elegance and functional practicality.

Aesthetic innovations include a tilted front grille that accentuates the length of the hood, slim LED headlights, and the characteristic seven-slot grille, now wider and more refined. The new design is completed by a roofline that conveys a sense of lightness and harmony, while the elegant LED taillights emphasize the vehicle’s artistic appearance.

The SUV is available with three-row options with seating for up to seven passengers. This update to the traditional Grand Cherokee design offers flexibility and capability for larger families and groups, in addition to all the features and capabilities for which this vehicle has been known for years.

Inside, the Jeep Grand Cherokee L is designed to be among the most stunning and technologically advanced in the industry, with attention to detail and modern comforts. The interior design includes a new 10.1-inch Uconnect 5 system display and a premium Alpine audio system. The vehicle also includes a rear seat camera system, which provides a high-definition image of second and third-row passengers, with the ability to zoom in on any of the five rear seats.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee L also stands out for its advanced safety and protection package, which includes over 110 cutting-edge technological features. Among the driver assistance technologies, adaptive cruise control and highway assist stand out, systems designed to make every journey more comfortable and safe.