Jeep Grand Cherokee and Wrangler could say goodbye to Europe

Jeep is preparing for a profound transformation of its European lineup in 2025. At the center of this renewal will be the new Compass, but the real revolution will come with two completely electric models: the Wagoneer S SUV and the Recon off-road vehicle. According to statements by Eric Laforge, head of the brand in Europe, released to Autocar magazine during the Brussels Motor Show, these new vehicles could lead to a lineup restructuring, with the Wagoneer S potentially replacing the current Grand Cherokee and the Recon possibly taking the place of the Wrangler.

Jeep aims to change its vehicle lineup in Europe: Grand Cherokee and Wrangler could make way for Recon and Wagoneer S

The new Compass, designed and produced in Europe but also intended for global markets, is a very important vehicle for the brand. It will be slightly larger than the current model and will offer a range of powertrains including both electric and hybrid versions. This strategic repositioning will create the right distance from the Avenger and prepare the ground for the Renegade‘s successor, expected no earlier than 2026, which will also follow the brand’s multi-energy strategy.

Speaking about the Recon, Laforge describes it as a “younger brother” to the Wrangler, emphasizing that it will maintain off-road capabilities, although he admits that the Wrangler will remain the absolute reference for off-road performance. This evolution towards electric vehicles responds to the need to reduce CO2 emissions in the European market while maintaining a presence in the premium segment.

The success of the Avenger, which has registered 140,000 units sold in Europe and won the 2023 Car of the Year title, demonstrates the validity of Jeep’s electrification strategy. The model currently represents about 50% of the brand’s European sales, contributing to a market share of around 1%. Laforge emphasized how Jeep’s expertise in developing compact cars in Europe has allowed the brand to create credible products that can be offered worldwide.

Despite this transition to electric and focus on more compact models, Jeep remains firmly committed to preserving its identity as a brand specialized in vehicles capable of tackling any terrain. Although not all models will be extreme off-roaders, the brand will continue to offer all-wheel-drive vehicles that ensure safety and stability in any condition. The new lineup, combining electrification and off-road capability, represents Jeep’s vision for the future of sustainable mobility without compromising the characteristics that have made the brand famous worldwide.

This transformation of Jeep‘s European range reflects not only adaptation to new environmental regulations but also a deep understanding of European market needs, where demand for electric and hybrid vehicles is constantly growing, while maintaining the expectation of performance and off-road capabilities that Jeep customers expect from the brand.