Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe: everything you need to know about it

Established in 1941, Jeep initially focused on creating vehicles for military purposes, leaving an indelible mark in automotive history. A pivotal innovation was the introduction of the first mass-produced four-door vehicle, heralding the SUV era.

In 2022, Jeep continued the Grand Cherokee‘s legacy by unveiling its 4xe lineup, introducing the brand’s first plug-in hybrid variant of its most popular SUV. This followed the 2021 release of the Wrangler 4xe, making the Grand Cherokee the brand’s second model to embrace electric technology. It joined the three-row Grand Cherokee L, broadening the Grand Cherokee family. The lineup also features the Trailhawk variant, an off-road-centric model equipped with specialized gear for tackling tough terrains effortlessly.

Jeep’s focus on off-roading is evident in the Grand Cherokee 4xe‘s design, particularly its robust waterproofing and electronic sealing. These features underscore the vehicle’s off-road durability and highlight Jeep’s ongoing commitment to innovation in the automotive industry. The Grand Cherokee 4xe is offered in six trims, following the success of the Wrangler 4xe. It’s distinguished by its potent mix of power, off-road prowess, and luxury, presenting a versatile and robust option for adventure seekers.

Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe: technical specifications and prices of the new SUV

For 2024, the Grand Cherokee 4xe‘s pricing starts at $59,865 for the base 4xe trim. The lineup includes luxury-oriented Summit trims, and a limited edition 30th Anniversary 4xe trim, starting at $64,565, commemorating three decades of the iconic Grand Cherokee. The Grand Cherokee 4xe boasts a rugged exterior and a sophisticated interior, with various wheel options enhancing its commanding presence. Standard features include LED headlamps, taillamps, and optional fog lamps. An optional black sunroof adds a stylish duotone finish. Despite its considerable weight of approximately 6,900 pounds (3,200 kg), the Grand Cherokee 4xe delivers robust performance.

Off-road adventures are a breeze with the SUV, especially the Trailhawk trim, which bears the esteemed Trail Rated badge. This badge is earned through rigorous testing, affirming its off-road capabilities. The SUV features high air intakes and specialized water sealing, coupled with the Jeep Quadra-Lift Air Suspension System. This allows it to navigate water up to 24 inches deep and provides 10.9 inches of ground clearance. The vehicle’s articulation levels, stability, and maneuverability are optimized for off-roading, with Jeep’s 4×4 systems ensuring optimal traction.

Jeep offers three advanced 4×4 systems in the Grand Cherokee 4xe lineup, including Quadra-Trac I, Quadra-Trac II, and Quadra-Drive II with a rear electronic limited-slip differential. These systems enhance all-weather capability and provide confident handling. Under the hood, the Grand Cherokee 4xe features a plug-in hybrid powertrain with a 2.0-liter inline-four turbocharged PHEV engine. It delivers a maximum combined output of 375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque, with an eight-speed automatic transmission directing power to all four wheels.

The vehicle’s impressive towing capacity ranges from 3,500 pounds (1,600 kg) for the base trim to 6,000 pounds (2,720 kg) for higher trims. Fuel efficiency is notable, with a combined EPA-estimated rating of 23 MPG and 56 MPGe, and a total range of 470 miles on a full tank and charge. Jeep’s latest Uconnect 5 infotainment system, featuring a 10.1-inch touchscreen, enhances the driving experience. The system supports multiple user profiles and simultaneous smartphone connections. The Grand Cherokee 4xe also offers a spacious interior, with a total passenger volume of 145 cubic feet and a cargo volume ranging from 37.7 to 70.8 cubic feet.

Safety is paramount in the Grand Cherokee 4xe, equipped with numerous standard safety technologies. These include a 360º Surround View Camera, Night Vision, and Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go. The vehicle has earned the 2023 Top Safety Pick+ Award from the IIHS, affirming its safety credentials. In the competitive plug-in hybrid market, the Grand Cherokee 4xe faces rivals like the Kia Sorento PHEV and Volvo XC60 Recharge. While it offers superior off-road features, its pricing and fuel economy are contrasted with these competitors.