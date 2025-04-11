Jeep Grand Cherokee 2026: here’s how the SUV changes with hybrid technology

The new generation of the Jeep Grand Cherokee, expected for Model Year 2026, has recently been spotted during road testing. The first spy images, taken at the beginning of the week, show a semi-camouflaged prototype that reveals some details of the pre-production version. Digital creator Nikita Chuyko has carefully analyzed the leaked photos and created a series of renderings that give us a clear preview of the definitive look.

Jeep Grand Cherokee: here’s what the MY2026 could look like

The most obvious changes on the Grand Cherokee are concentrated on the front: the grille has been slightly retouched but retains the iconic seven vertical slots, a true distinctive feature of the Jeep brand. The front headlights appear updated, although with a design that isn’t excessively revolutionary. More pronounced is the redesign of the bumper, which now features a more sculpted central air intake, new fog lights, and revised side inserts. The hood, however, seems to maintain the same lines as the current generation.

At the rear of the Grand Cherokee, although the spotted test mules weren’t equipped with complete camouflage vinyl, the introduction of a new extended LED light signature is hypothesized, as suggested by the renderings. The taillights have also been redesigned, along with a new rear bumper that gives more personality to the SUV.

The model interpreted concerns the 4xe version of the Grand Cherokee, which we know is equipped with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo plug-in hybrid powertrain, capable of generating up to 375 horsepower, supported by an eight-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel drive system. The HEMI V8, we know, is now history (even though it’s ready to return) and the 3.6-liter naturally aspirated V6 engine could soon exit the scene, making room for more compact but high-performing engines.

The official debut is expected by the end of 2025 or at the latest in the first months of 2026, with a possible commercial launch planned for the 2027 model year. A slight increase in list prices is expected, given the evolution of the design and the probable introduction of new technologies.