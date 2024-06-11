Jeep Gladiator: this model is a tribute for Independence Day

Among the names inextricably linked to America, one of the brands within Stellantis certainly stands out. We are talking about Jeep, one of the brands historically associated with off-road vehicles and SUVs in the United States. The brand, born during the years of World War II, has become one of the most relevant automotive brands nationally and internationally. Americans, as we know, have a true passion for pickups and decidedly large vehicles.

This special Jeep Gladiator with a body featuring the colors of the American flag goes up for auction

In 2023, the local market for vehicles in these segments, including pickups and off-road vehicles, saw the movement of about 12.4 million units, numbers that make it a very popular segment. Notice that when you think of America, the colors red, white, and blue immediately come to mind, those of the star-spangled banner of the national flag, of course, but also large means of transportation.

So how do you celebrate the beloved American Independence? There is no more American July 4th than a Jeep pickup painted red, white, and blue, with stars. A truly special, meticulously customized Jeep Gladiator has a livery that will surely arouse patriotism at first glance in the coming weeks.

This version was already seen at the 2019 SEMA Show and has been sold several times at various auctions. After disappearing from the scene, it is now up for auction again. The Jeep Gladiator Rubicon, after passing through a workshop for various customizations, has been transformed into something called “USA – Red, White & Blue”. It really looks like you’re seeing a flag waving in the wind, but on the body of a pickup truck.

In addition to the aesthetic modifications, the Gladiator has undergone significant mechanical upgrades, and is now much wilder. The original 3.6-liter V6 engine has remained intact, but the optional eight-speed automatic transmission has replaced the standard six-speed manual. Most of the modifications concern the undercarriage and suspension. Along with the American livery, the mechanics added new Westin front and rear bumpers, with the front bumper equipped with a Superwinch.

The wheels on this Jeep are perhaps the most impressive element, with 20-inch KMC Grenade rims equipped with huge Mickey Thompson Baja tires. Inside, the pickup essentially retains its original features, with heated front seats, an audio system with an 8.4-inch screen, and remote access with start.

The pickup will be auctioned on July 13, about a week after Independence Day, in Kissimmee, Florida. It is estimated that it could exceed $80,000 and remain under $100,000. Furthermore, in recent days the brand also won the award for the most patriotic brand in America. Now we know why.