Jeep Gladiator is the latest jewel in the Matchbox Super Chase series

Super Chase to end the year in Matchbox’s Moving Parts series has chosen the Jeep Gladiator, Abe Lugo’s latest creation. This is great news for collectors, who have shown great appreciation for this design since it was introduced in 2023.

Jeep Gladiator designed by Abe Lugo as the latest 2024 jewel in Matchbox’s Moving Parts series

The Jeep Gladiator, designed by Abe Lugo and beloved by collectors, is the latest addition to the Super Chase Moving Parts series. A vibrant orange special edition.

The Matchbox Super Chase series, renowned for its limited edition and distinctive orange color scheme, has added the Jeep Gladiator to its collection. Originally introduced in the basic Matchbox range in 2023, the Gladiator, with its versatile design and detachable roof rack, is now featured in the Moving Parts series. This special version, highly sought after by collectors, stands out for its value for money, being more affordable than the Hot Wheels STH models while maintaining an attractive market value.

Details of the Jeep Gladiator Matchbox Super Chase scale model

The Jeep Gladiator Matchbox Super Chase is a 1:64 scale model made of zamac with a high-quality finish. The body features a bright orange color with black details, typical of the Super Chase series. The opening hood reveals a detailed engine compartment, while wheels with True Grip Off-Road tires and black hubs emphasize its off-road capabilities. The metallic gray ABS base provides solid support for the model. The black interior and smoked windows complete the look, giving the model a realistic appearance.

The bright orange color and black interior details create an eye-catching contrast, while the 1:64 scale makes it perfect for display. In short, this is a true collector’s item that cannot be missed in any model enthusiast’s showcase to end the year on a high note, perhaps for a special gift.

So, the Matchbox Moving Parts series ends on a high note with the Jeep Gladiator Super Chase. Its popularity is also due to the realistic features that make it a faithful reproduction of the famous off-road vehicle. As fans celebrate this latest model, all eyes are on next new year, waiting to find out what new surprises the Super Chase series will hold.