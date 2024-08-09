Jeep conquers Brazil: sales at an all-time high and market share growing

With record sales in July, the brand conquers new heights and consolidates its leadership in the SUV market.

Stunning success for Jeep in July: sales are at an all-time high

Jeep, known to all as the legendary American off-road brand, continues to experience numerous successes in Brazil. Specifically, the month of July ranked as a golden month for the brand, with a rather substantial increase in sales and an ever-increasing gain in market share.

During the 83rd anniversary celebration since its historic founding, Jeep also presented the revamped Renegade 2025 to the world public. At the same time, the ambitious “Jeep Nature” program was also launched, which is especially dedicated to adventure lovers. All of these excellent initiatives combined with the manufacturer’s effective marketing strategy have contributed to an even closer relationship between the brand and the public in Brazil.

In the month of July, Jeep managed to register as many as 12,193 vehicles, so as to reach the highest level since August 2023 and also surpassing the 60,000 cars that were sold during the year. This result certainly stems from a growth of the brand that has been completely constant and a great performance executed by all the models there are in the range.

New record for the Renegade: 5,757 units sold in July

The undisputed star of the month, was definitely the Jeep Renegade, which was able to surpass the half-million-unit mark sold in Brazil. Such a result, gives the car its position as the leader of the compact SUVs most loved by the public. The new 2025 range, which includes as many as four brand-new versions, provided further incentive to increase sales, which in July hit a peak in the last three years with 5,757 units sold.

Also contributing greatly to this splendid result for the brand was the Jeep Compass, as it recorded an excellent performance, with 4,729 vehicles sold and a market share of 26.2 percent. Since the beginning of this year, the model has been confirmed as the best-selling medium SUV in Brazil, with more than 27,521 units registered. The Jeep Commander, or the brand’s large SUV, also achieved remarkable results, with 1,696 units sold in July and a market share of 15.6 percent.

Certainly the results that have been achieved by the Jeep brand in Brazil are proof that a correct and successful strategy always leads to great satisfaction. It has in fact been based very much on innovation, product quality and the ability to know how to best meet the needs of customers, which as we know we are always growing and different from each other.