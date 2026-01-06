Jeep records sales growth in Brazil in 2025, Compass remains segment leader

The Brazilian market once again proved to be fertile ground for Jeep, which closed 2025 with 124,133 vehicles delivered, improving on the previous year’s results. The final quarter marked the brand’s strongest period since late 2022, with more than 38,000 registrations, while December stood out as the best single month of the year, reaching 13,358 new registrations.

Jeep strengthens its dominance in Brazil and prepares for the arrival of the Avenger

Jeep’s success in Brazil once again came largely thanks to the Compass, which achieved a remarkable milestone by retaining its leadership in the midsize SUV segment for the ninth consecutive year. With more than 61,000 units registered and a 22% increase compared with 2024, the model secured a 26% share of its segment. It was the only midsize SUV to surpass 60,000 sales during the year and earned a place among the ten best-selling vehicles in Brazil across all segments. Its technology-rich lineup and strong performance continue to attract loyal customers, confirming the Compass as one of the cornerstones of Jeep’s commercial strategy in South America.

The Commander recorded a 6% increase, closing the year with 17,790 units sold. During 2025, the model received significant updates, including a new 2.2-liter turbodiesel engine delivering 200 horsepower, along with a comprehensive redesign that boosted its appeal among Brazilian customers. Versatility, refinement, and off-road capability remain the key strengths of this seven-seat SUV.

The Renegade celebrated ten years of production with a Special Edition featuring all-wheel drive and styling inspired by classic Jeep models. With 44,797 registrations over the year and 4,152 units delivered in December alone, the B-SUV firmly maintains its position as the only 4×4 offering in its segment. Jeep’s iconic design language continues to stand out with strong character in an increasingly crowded and competitive category.

Hugo Domingues, Head of the Jeep brand for South America, highlighted that 2025 delivered very positive results despite fluctuations in the Brazilian market. The brand managed to strengthen its leadership among SUVs in the country while increasing overall sales.

Attention now turns to 2026, with the announcement of the Avenger, which will become the fourth Jeep model produced in Brazil. Production will take place at the Porto Real plant in Rio de Janeiro, where the compact SUV will join the locally built Renegade, Compass, and Commander, alongside imported models that complete Jeep’s Brazilian lineup.