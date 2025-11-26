Jeep Commander makes a comeback: sales surge in 2025

2025 is turning into a strong comeback year for the Jeep Commander in Brazil. The seven-seat SUV is once again emerging as a key player in the large family vehicle segment, as confirmed by the latest data released by Mundo do Automóvel para PCD. In September alone, 1,643 units were registered nationwide, a result that marks a growth of nearly 54 percent compared to August and represents the model’s best monthly performance so far this year. This clearly shows how consumer interest is shifting back toward the Jeep Commander.

After a rather weak summer period, September marked a decisive turnaround for the model. This recovery is largely linked to the strategic choices Jeep made with the introduction of the 2026 model year. The lineup was significantly streamlined, with the removal of less popular versions and a renewed focus exclusively on seven-seat configurations, which better match the expectations of the Brazilian market. As a result, the Limited Diesel, Overland Hurricane and five-seat Longitude versions were discontinued, making the range clearer and more targeted.

At the same time, the Jeep Commander also received a substantial visual update. The front end was redesigned with new LED headlights, a refreshed grille and a more modern-looking bumper. At the rear, a new light bar now connects the taillights, strengthening the SUV’s identity and making it instantly recognizable on the road. These targeted updates have made the Commander more contemporary and more competitive in an increasingly crowded segment.

The interiors of the higher-end versions have benefited from meaningful upgrades as well. The Overland Diesel and Blackhawk Hurricane trims now feature a 360-degree camera system and adopt a rotary gear selector in place of the traditional center-console lever, improving both comfort and the perception of technology. Year-to-date figures remain equally positive. From January to September 2025, the Jeep Commander has already reached 11,298 units sold in Brazil, confirming a tangible return to the center of customer demand.

From a technical standpoint, the Jeep Commander continues to stand out thanks to a wide range of powertrain options. Entry-level versions use the 1.3-liter turbo engine with 176 horsepower, while the 2.2-liter turbodiesel delivers 200 horsepower and comes with all-wheel drive. At the top of the lineup sits the Blackhawk version, powered by the 2.0-liter Hurricane turbo engine producing 272 horsepower, aimed at buyers seeking stronger performance. This complete offering allows the Commander to appeal both to families and to customers looking for a sportier seven-seat SUV.