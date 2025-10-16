Jeep Commander: the 7-seater SUV expands the brand’s lineup in the Middle East

Jeep expands its presence in the Middle East with the debut of the new Jeep Commander, a D-segment SUV that raises the bar in terms of space, comfort and off-road capability. With seven seats, premium finishes and complete technological equipment, the Commander presents itself as the brand’s most versatile model in the region, designed for those seeking a balance between elegance, functionality and spirit of adventure.

Jeep launches 7-seat Commander SUV in Middle East with 272-hp Turbo and 4×4

The Commander’s arrival marks a strategic step for Jeep in the Middle Eastern market, strengthening its position as leader in the SUV segment and introducing for the first time a seven-seat model in this category. The refined design, connected technologies and great livability make it ideal for both families and travel lovers, while keeping intact the brand’s DNA of freedom and off-road capability.

“The launch of the Jeep Commander represents a key moment for the brand in the region,” said Youssef Bouhaddioui, Director of American Brands at Stellantis Middle East. “We enter a new segment with a product that combines versatility, sophistication and authentic Jeep qualities. It’s the perfect answer to the needs of a modern and dynamic lifestyle.”

The new Commander offers three rows of seats and up to eight interior configurations, with the second row adjustable longitudinally by 14 cm to balance space and comfort. The doors, which open up to 80 degrees, facilitate access, while the ability to install three car seats in the second row emphasizes its family vocation. The cargo area and numerous storage compartments add 31 liters of extra space, designed for everyday life.

Onboard technology is latest generation and includes 10.25-inch digital instrumentation, 10.1-inch touchscreen multimedia system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging and USB ports for each row of seats. Limited+ and Overland versions include power tailgate, with hands-free opening for the Overland, dual-zone climate control with rear vents, power front seats and, in the case of the Overland, also an opening panoramic roof.

The Harman Kardon audio system with nine speakers and 450-watt subwoofer elevates sound quality, thanks to Fresh Air technology that uses air ducts as acoustic chamber, reducing system weight and volume.

On the safety front, the Commander has seven standard airbags and a complete range of ADAS, including adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, speed limit recognition and parking assistance.

The Jeep Commander features 4×4 all-wheel drive with differential lock, Selec-Terrain system, Hill Descent Control and Off-Road Pages interface that displays real-time data on traction, roll and pitch. The body, made of 79% high-strength steel, guarantees rigidity and safety, while high soundproofing ensures quiet and comfortable driving.

Under the hood we find a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo gasoline engine, capable of producing 272 HP and 400 Nm of torque, paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission and 4×4 drive, for solid performance on any type of terrain.

The Jeep Commander will be available in two versions: Limited+ and Overland. The first offers 19-inch alloy wheels, leather and suede interiors and extensive technological equipment. The Overland, on the other hand, aims for maximum comfort and luxury, with 20-inch wheels, panoramic roof, premium audio system and even more refined finishes.