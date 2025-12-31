Jeep Comanche could return: new render imagines a modern pickup

The possible return of a new Jeep Comanche is a topic that regularly resurfaces among fans of the American brand. The name recalls one of the most fascinating chapters in Jeep’s history and, decades after it disappeared from the lineup, the idea of a new generation still fuels the imagination of designers and enthusiasts. In recent months, speculation has pointed to the arrival of a second pickup in the range, currently limited to the Gladiator, with the Comanche name emerging as a natural candidate. For now, however, no official confirmation exists.

New Jeep Comanche concept reimagines a legendary pickup

Interest has been reignited by digital creator Dimas Ramadhan, known as Digimods Design, who recently shared a video render imagining the design of a future Comanche. The concept depicts a modern pickup that blends heritage with innovation. The exterior looks more aggressive and muscular than the original model, while staying true to Jeep’s off-road DNA. The classic seven-slot grille receives a futuristic reinterpretation, paired with slim LED headlights that give the front end a bold, high-tech look. Sculpted surfaces, pronounced wheel arches and a raised ride height complete the image of a vehicle ready to tackle any terrain.

The double-cab proportions suggest a versatile character, designed for both work duties and outdoor adventure. A model like this would position itself as a premium pickup, aimed at buyers who want toughness without giving up comfort and contemporary design.

From a technical standpoint, and despite the lack of official details, electrified or hybrid powertrains appear likely, in line with Stellantis’ broader strategy and tightening emissions regulations. All-wheel drive, advanced suspension systems and modern driver-assistance features would remain essential to preserve the Jeep spirit.

For now, the new Comanche remains a compelling idea rather than a confirmed project. Still, growing interest in midsize pickups across North America could make this scenario less remote. As Stellantis works to regain momentum in the US market after recent challenges, bringing back a legendary name like Comanche could help reignite excitement around the brand.