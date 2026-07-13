Jeep closes strong first half in Brazil with 56,424 registrations

Jeep closed the first half of 2026 in Brazil with 56,424 registrations, improving on the result recorded in the same period of 2025. In June, the brand registered 10,255 units, with the Compass providing the main contribution thanks to more than 27,000 deliveries in the first six months, including 4,100 in the latest month reported. The model therefore confirms its position as the best-selling midsize SUV in the country.

Jeep strengthens Brazil result as Compass leads midsize SUVs

The Renegade reached around 21,000 units from January to June, supporting Jeep’s result alongside the Compass. In June alone, it posted 4,533 registrations, up 5% compared with May. Mild hybrid variants accounted for 48% of the model’s deliveries in the second quarter, bringing electrification close to half of its sales and showing how this solution is also gaining ground among compact SUVs.

The Commander reached 8,224 deliveries in the first half, growing 14% compared with the first six months of 2025. During the year, Jeep extended the 48-volt mild hybrid offer on the seven-seat SUV to the Limited and Overland versions with the T270 engine, bringing this model into the electrification path already started with the Renegade.

The Compass’ more than 27,000 deliveries in the first half keep it at the top of Brazil’s midsize SUV segment and make it Jeep’s best-selling model in the country. Its family-friendly size, safety and technology equipment, and off-road-inspired visual identity allow it to cover different needs. The Renegade, meanwhile, answers a more urban demand, where a raised driving position and more compact dimensions matter most.

In the South American division’s assessment, Hugo Domingues links the result to the strength of Compass, Renegade, and Commander in their respective market segments and to the initial response to the electrified versions. The 48% share achieved by the Renegade mild hybrid does not describe the entire Brazilian market on its own, but it gives Jeep concrete feedback on customers’ willingness to choose this technology.

In the second half of 2026, the arrival of the new Avenger will expand Jeep’s presence in the compact SUV segment. Jeep also backs its Brazilian range with a five-year warranty and 24-hour roadside assistance across the country, two elements that complete the brand’s commercial offer.