Jeep closes first half of year on growth, bolstering celebration of 10 years of production in Brazil

The brand’s sales volume this quarter was up 9.1 percent over the first quarter of the year. A leader among mid-size SUVs since its launch, the Compass has recorded more than 20 percent growth in registration volume in the first six months of the year . With the new 2.2 turbodiesel engine launched this year, the Commander also accelerated its results in the period . The first half of the year also marked the announcement of production and sales of the Jeep Avenger in Brazil in 2026

Jeep in Brazil results first months of the year

The first months of 2025 were historic for the Jeep brand in Brazil. Celebrating 10 years of domestic production, the brand accelerated sales results, launched new product versions, a special series of the 10-year-old Renegade Willys, and announced a new model to be produced and sold in our country.

In the second quarter of this year, Jeep recorded 9.1 percent growth over the first quarter, increasing sales by more than 2,000 vehicles. Comparing the first half of 2025 with the same period last year, Jeep’s sales volume grew by 3.3 percent, exceeding 55,000 units sold for the year. These results were supported by the strong presence of the brand’s domestic range, which offers a diversified and robust portfolio covering the entire SUV segment, with an important differential in offering a 5-year warranty.

Models with growth volume registrations

Among the models, the Compass stands out, with more than 20 percent growth in registration volume comparing the first six months of this year with the previous year. A leader among midsize SUVs since its launch, the Compass ended the period with a 27.7 percent share in the segment, up 1.4 percentage points from the previous year’s consolidated figure, reaching more than 27,500 units sold by 2025.

The Commander, which recently received a new 2.2 Turbodiesel engine, increased sales volume by 2.0% over the first half of last year, with more than 7,200 units in 2025. The Renegade, the first model produced by Jeep at the Goiana plant, which revolutionized the SUV segment, continues with steady sales and ended the half-year with more than 20 thousand units registered.

“The first-half results add an extra dose of joy to our celebration of Jeep’s 10th anniversary in Brazil. It is gratifying to see our domestic range consolidated in the Brazilian market, with products in different categories that reflect all the pillars of our brand, reinforcing Jeep’s adventurous DNA. Constantly evolving, we will introduce more new products in the coming months as we also prepare for the arrival of the Avenger, another model that will complete our portfolio of products manufactured in our country,” comments Hugo Domingues, Jeep brand vice president for South America.