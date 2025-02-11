Jeep Cherokee, what the off-road vehicle will be like in 2026

The Jeep Cherokee has had an extraordinary evolution over the years. Initially born as a two-door version of the Wagoneer, it has transformed profoundly over time. With the second generation, it adopted a unibody design, becoming lighter and more manageable. This change made it a milestone in the evolution of all-wheel-drive SUVs, marking a turning point in the industry.

Throughout its five generations, the Cherokee has undergone several metamorphoses. From the third to fifth generation, the model lost some of its off-road soul, becoming a crossover SUV. In 2013, with the presentation of the fifth generation at the New York International Auto Show, Jeep tried to innovate once again, introducing the split headlight design. However, the 2018 facelift brought the Cherokee back to a more conventional look, causing its appeal to decline.

Jeep Cherokee: here’s how it could change with the new generation

Poor popularity led Stellantis to discontinue Cherokee production after the 2023 model. However, with an increasingly competitive market and the need to revive historic names, the automaker seems ready to bring this icon back to life. Growing rumors, supported by spy photos, indicate that a new Cherokee could arrive in 2026, returning to prominence in the American automotive landscape. However, it might no longer use this iconic name, as the Native American community has asked Jeep and Stellantis to stop using this name.

Previews suggest that the next Jeep Cherokee will be equipped with hybrid powertrains for the first time, positioning itself between the Compass and the Grand Cherokee. To tackle the increasingly crowded compact hybrid SUV segment, it will need a renewed design and updated technology.

The new model could adopt eDCT (Electrified Dual Clutch Transmission) transmissions produced in France and Italy. This will allow offering both a front-wheel-drive mild hybrid (MHEV) variant and a more sophisticated plug-in hybrid 4xe version with all-wheel drive.

Meanwhile, the world of online designers hasn’t stood still. Andrei Avarvarii, an artist specializing in automotive concepts, has tried to imagine the future Cherokee‘s appearance. His rendering shows a modern and elegant SUV, finished in a two-tone Pearl White paint with a black roof, embodying a possible style for the model’s sixth generation. The author himself admits that his interpretation has only a 50% chance of being accurate, so it’s better to take it with caution.