Jeep Cherokee faces new U.S. recall over fault that could stall the SUV or make it move on its own

Stellantis has launched a recall of 61,711 Jeep Cherokee SUVs built in the United States between December 12, 2018, and February 24, 2023, due to a defect affecting the PTU, the power transfer unit responsible for distributing torque between the axles. According to documents filed with the NHTSA, an internal failure in the component can cause a loss of power while driving or allow the vehicle to move even when the transmission sits in Park. Both situations directly increase the risk of a crash.

Jeep Cherokee faces new U.S. recall over power transfer unit issue

The PTU issue on the Cherokee does not represent a completely new problem for the group. In recent years, Jeep and the former FCA have managed several recalls linked to the same component, mainly involving vehicles built between 2014 and 2019. In January 2025, Jeep had already ordered a recall for some 2017-2019 Cherokee models, followed by an investigation covering 2019-2023 vehicles that led to the current recall. The recurrence of the problem suggests a structural weakness in the component that the automaker has not yet fully solved through previous fixes.

Warning signs that may appear before a PTU failure include unusual noises, noticeable vibrations while driving and a “Service 4WD” message on the instrument cluster. Stellantis has recorded 387 warranty claims, 5 field reports and 16 additional service documents potentially linked to the defect. Available data also point to one crash and one injury that may relate to the malfunction.

Owners of the affected Cherokee SUVs should receive the official notification by June 25, but Jeep has not yet released a final technical fix. The company said the remedy remains under development, which means owners will need to wait for further instructions on the timing and procedure of the dealership repair.