Jeep Cherokee, confirmed return in 2026 in hybrid version

After a period of absence, the Jeep Cherokee that has been so beloved over the years. is set to make its return to the market in 2026. It will also make its comeback with an important new feature, namely the hybrid.

Jeep Cherokee ready to return to the market

The news we are talking about comes from sources at Mopar Insiders. Therefore, it seems that the Jeep Cherokee is almost ready to make a big comeback in 2026 with its innovative hybrid version. This is an important decision by the American Jeep brand, made in a context where more and more vehicles are being presented to the public in an electric version, meeting current market trends. Official confirmation also came from Antonio Filosa, Jeep’s top executive, during the prestigious Los Angeles Auto Show. This news has thus generated great excitement among the brand’s enthusiasts, who have surely been waiting for a long time for an update of this model that has always been very popular.

But the news does not end there. The new Cherokee will be built on a technologically advanced platform called STLA Large, which allows for the construction of vehicles with different types of powertrains, both conventional and electric. Production will take place at the Mexican plant in Toluca, where two other all-electric Jeep models, namely the Wagoneer S and the Recon, will also be born. As for the Cherokee, production is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2025, starting to arrive at the various dealerships during the last quarter of next year.

Equipment and various features of the Jeep Cherokee

Under the hood of the new Cherokee we will find a 1.6-liter, turbocharged hybrid engine. This is a next-generation powertrain, which appears to have been recreated specifically for hybrid vehicles and produced in the Dundee plant in the United States. This engine will almost certainly be matched with a three-speed transmission specifically for hybrid cars. This choice has been anticipated by some filed patents and could provide even greater efficiency.

In addition, it appears that the Jeep Cherokee is about to make its comeback by positioning itself in the D-segment. This means that it will be larger than the Compass but smaller than the Grand Cherokee, offering a perfect middle ground between the two cars. Regarding its correct dimensions and design, we can say that the new Cherokee will be slightly larger than the previous model, approaching the size of the Wagoneer S. This means that it will have more interior space and a more imposing appearance.

The car will also be equipped with traction. 4×4 as standard, a very important feature for this kind of car that emphasizes its off-road DNA. Despite this, it appears that Jeep is also considering a front-wheel drive (FWD) option for those who would like to secure a car like this but who do not necessarily require the off-road features and are looking for a more economical vehicle.

The Cherokee will retain a similar trim structure to the previous generation, with tiers running from Sport to Limited through Latitude (or Nord in Canada). Trailhawk: A Trailhawk trim may arrive in the future, dedicated to those seeking the ultimate in off-road capability. This model could be inspired by the Wagoneer S Trailhawk Concept, offering an aggressive design and advanced technical features.