Jeep brings back the Reign exterior color for the 2026 Wrangler and Gladiator ranges

Canada: Let It Reign! Jeep Brand Brings Back Reign Exterior Colour for the 2026 Wrangler and Gladiator Lineups

September 22, 2025 , Windsor, Ontario – The Jeep brand continues to keep its colour palette fresh and expressive, giving enthusiasts the power to personalize their ride straight from the factory. Back by popular demand, the exuberant Reign exterior colour returns for the 2026 Wrangler and Gladiator lineups.

The first purple hue on the Jeep Wrangler was introduced in 2018, then revived in 2023. Reign is making its mark once again, this time available across all 2026 Jeep Wrangler vehicles and debuting on Gladiator models.

Whether you’re drawn to bold colours or passionate about purple, Reign delivers a head-turning, authentic personality that only Jeep products deliver.

Orders are now open. Make your Wrangler and Gladiator stand out because adventure should look as bold as it feels.