Jeep Avenger South America in 2026 full range engines

The year 2026 is marked on the calendar as a year of particular importance for Jeep, with the arrival of the Avenger in Brazil. This compact SUV represents a very important arrival for the brand, which for the first time will start production of one of its models outside the historic Goiana plant.

From 2026 Avenger in Brazil to dominate

Starting in 2026, Jeep is preparing to intensify competition in the compact SUV segment in Brazil with the debut of its Avenger. The American brand part of the Stellantis Group plans to throw down the gauntlet to heavyweight rivals such as the Renault Kardian and Hyundai Creta, leveraging a winning mix of advanced technology, modern design and the off-road DNA that distinguishes its models.

Available in Europe from 2022, the Avenger will be adapted to meet the needs of the Brazilian public, with a focus on quality of finish and interior comfort. One of the main innovations concerns production. For the first time, a Jeep model will be assembled outside the plant in Goiana (PE), specifically in Porto Real (RJ), the same plant where the Citroën C3 and C3 Aircross are built. This change is possible thanks to the CMP platform, the same one used by the Peugeot 2008, which allows for greater production flexibility.

Technical characteristics of the new car coming to South America

On the technical side, the Jeep Avenger is expected to be equipped with a 130-hp 1.0 turbocharged engine, mated to a CVT transmission with seven simulated ratios and a micro-hybrid system. In Europe, the model is already available in both hybrid and 100 percent electric versions, with a range of up to more than 400 kilometers (250 miles). With the Betim (MG) plant ready to produce electrified models, it is not excluded that Jeep may also introduce a hybrid or electric variant for the Brazilian market. Another interesting aspect concerns price positioning.

The Avenger is expected to be positioned below the Renegade, which allows it to be a more affordable option within the Jeep range for more economically discerning consumers. This is because the new generation of the Renegade, already confirmed for the Brazilian market, will receive updates that will take it to a higher price level, leaving room for the Avenger as a cheaper alternative but still true to the brand’s standards. Although Jeep has not yet really confirmed an actual launch date, production of the Brazilian Avenger is scheduled for 2026.