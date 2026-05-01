Jeep Avenger shows its new design in Brazil for the first time

The new Jeep Avenger has appeared without camouflage for the first time in Rio de Janeiro, during the international “Todo Mundo no Rio” event, where it served as the official car of the show. The American brand’s compact SUV has therefore previewed its Brazilian market launch with the first complete images of its updated design, following the teaser released in the previous days.

Jeep Avenger prepares for Brazil with first public appearance in Rio

Among the most noticeable styling elements of the new generation are the illuminated seven slots in the front grille, accompanied by several exterior updates that give the model a more modern image while preserving Jeep’s familiar identity. The choice of Rio de Janeiro as the setting for the public debut is no coincidence, as the new Avenger will be produced at the Porto Real plant and Brazil represents one of the priority markets in the brand’s South American strategy.

Hugo Domingues, head of Jeep for South America, stressed that bringing a model onto the road before its official presentation is not simple from a logistical and organizational point of view. He added that the decision to parade the Avenger through the streets of Rio reflects Brazil’s importance in the brand’s plans and the care with which the team is preparing the SUV’s commercial debut. Production in Porto Real also confirms Stellantis’ intention to strengthen its industrial base in the country, where Jeep already has a structured production and distribution network and where demand for compact SUVs has continued to grow in recent years.

The official launch is expected soon, and the new Avenger will enter the Brazilian market with the ambition of strengthening Jeep’s presence in a segment where competition has intensified. New local models have entered the category, while Chinese automakers are also increasing pressure in South America with vehicles that offer an especially aggressive price-to-content ratio.