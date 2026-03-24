2026 Fiat Fastback brings a bold new look to Mexico

Fiat has updated the Fastback for the 2026 model year, working on the design, interior, and technology of the coupe SUV that in recent years has carved out a distinctive position within the brand’s lineup in Latin America. Born at the Stellantis Design Center South America, the vehicle combines the road presence typical of an SUV with a sleeker and sportier silhouette, a formula that this facelift evolves without overturning.

The styling changes focus on the front and rear. The front grille adopts a new vertical-element design that strengthens the model’s character, while body-colored wheel arches and side cladding create a cleaner and more integrated look than before. Fiat now fits full-LED lighting at both ends, with suspended horizontal elements at the rear helping modernize the light signature both by day and by night. The exterior update also brings a redesigned tailgate and new 18-inch wheels with a gloss-black finish and diamond-cut details, a solution that further reinforces the vehicle’s sporty attitude.

Inside, the cabin gains a more refined atmosphere thanks to soft-touch materials on the dashboard, leather seats with visible stitching, and six-way power adjustment for the driver. The redesigned multifunction steering wheel lets the driver manage audio, drive modes, and paddle controls without taking hands off the rim, while the panoramic roof with one-touch power sunshade makes the interior feel brighter and airier.

Fiat has also paid attention to everyday practicality, spreading numerous storage spaces around the cabin and adding small Easter eggs with references to Italy and Latin America, a nod to the brand’s roots and to the market for which it developed the model. The cargo area keeps its 600-liter capacity, which rises to 1,087 liters when the 60/40 split rear seatback folds down, a particularly competitive figure for a model with a coupe-like profile.

On the technology side, the 7-inch digital instrument cluster adapts to the selected driving mode, shifting from an efficiency-oriented graphic to one more focused on performance in Sport mode. The 10.1-inch Uconnect 5 system manages infotainment and vehicle settings while also integrating dynamic data such as turbo pressure, G-forces, and tire pressure. It supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and allows two devices to connect at the same time.

Under the hood, the Stellantis GSE family’s turbocharged 1.3-liter four-cylinder remains in place, with multipoint injection, 173 horsepower, and 268 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed automatic transmission and several drive modes. The timing chain, which does not require replacement during the engine’s normal service life, helps keep maintenance costs under control. The MLA platform delivers structural rigidity and ADAS integration, while Fiat has calibrated the suspension and sound insulation around the usage conditions of the Mexican market, where the 2026 Fastback Impetus starts at 450,900 pesos, equal to about $26,500.