Consistent with a well-established record, Jeep Avenger is confirmed as Italy’s best-selling SUV in the first half of the year, as well as the leader among 100% electric B-SUVs, again considering this first part of 2025.

Jeep first half of 2025 in Italy

Turin, July 1, 2025 -According to Dataforce’s elaboration, the first half of 2025 closes with extremely positive results for the Jeep brand, thanks to the performance of Avenger, in particular, and Renegade, which are worth for Jeep a market share of more than 4.3 percent and the tenth place in the absolute ranking of the Italian market.

Jeep Avenger, Italy’s best-selling SUV In the period from January to June, in fact, the Turin-designed compact SUV is Italy’s best-selling B-SUV with a share of 10.9%; the best-selling SUV overall with a share of more than 5.6%; the leading 100% electric B-SUV with a share of 21.4%



These results are also worth the third place overall in our country’s market on a six-month basis, among all models. A successful path behind which there is a clear strategy consistent with the Jeep identity: to offer the customer maximum freedom of choice. The Avenger range has been developed to meet different mobility needs, combining innovation and versatility. In addition to the 100% electric version, the model is also available with the efficient 1.2 turbo gasoline engine paired with a manual transmission, in e-Hybrid version with automatic transmission, and in the 4xe variant with all-wheel drive, designed to tackle any type of route. It was precisely the new Avenger 4xe, recently featured in the presentation to the international press, that demonstrated its ability to juggle urban contexts with agility while possessing genuine off-road capabilities. Equipped with a sophisticated 48V hybrid system that combines a turbocharged gasoline engine with two 21 kW electric units for a total output of 145 hp, this version fully expresses the Jeep spirit, combining efficiency, intelligent all-wheel drive and all-terrain performance.



Jeep Avenger 4xe

The North Face Edition Avenger 4xe is available in three trims: Upland, Overland and the exclusive North Face Edition, the debut trim in a limited run of 4,806 units, a specific number equal to the height of Mont Blanc. It combines durable materials, advanced technologies and unique design elements such as Summit Gold trim and topographical motifs, reflecting a commitment to exploration and the beauty of the natural landscape. Jeep Avenger 4xe The North Face Edition is a highly exclusive vehicle that reflects the excellence of both brands.Success of Jeep Renegade 4xe among plug-in hybrid proposals Excellent results also for another iconic model of the brand: Jeep Renegade 4xe Plug-In Hybrid, SUV produced in the Melfi plant, ranks second among the best-selling plug-in hybrids in Italy both in June and in the entire six-month period, confirming its relevance within the offer.



Jeep Renegade and Jeep Compass are the Made-in-Italy SUVs that have contributed to the brand’s global success since their launch, especially in Europe, with outstanding results. These two models continue to contribute strongly to the brand’s commercial results, having won hundreds of thousands of new “jeepers” over the years.

Today, the Renegade and Compass lineup offers the North Star Special edition, which stands out for its style and refinement, offering a more elegant look and equipment that goes beyond the standard fittings. It skillfully combines high-end elements with more functional ones, becoming a compelling choice for those seeking the right compromise between rationality and a premium aesthetic.