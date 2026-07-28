Jeep Avenger, Fiat 600, and Alfa Romeo Junior: how sales performed in Europe in 2026

The Jeep Avenger ended the first half of 2026 with 51,503 registrations across Europe, finishing ahead of the Fiat 600 and Alfa Romeo Junior even though the three models share the same platform and production plant in Poland. Dataforce figures cited by Automotive News still show a decline from the 53,744 units recorded during the same period in 2025. The June results confirmed this trend, as deliveries fell from 7,606 to 6,846 vehicles without threatening the Avenger’s lead over its two internal rivals.

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Jeep Avenger leads Fiat 600 and Alfa Romeo Junior despite falling sales

The Avenger owes much of its advantage to a broad range that combines gasoline engines with hybrid and fully electric powertrains. Jeep also offers an all-wheel-drive version, which allows the model to attract a different group of customers. This strategy continues to support the Avenger in major markets such as Italy, where it regularly ranks among the leading models in the B-SUV segment.

The Fiat 600 remained much further behind, with 25,827 registrations during the first six months of 2026, compared with 34,331 units one year earlier. The model lost more than 8,500 registrations, and its June deliveries dropped from 5,664 to 3,928 units. Customers continue to favor the hybrid version, while the battery-electric 600e struggles to achieve comparable sales volumes.

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The Alfa Romeo Junior reached 16,352 registrations in the first half of the year, down from 18,549 units during the same period in 2025. In June alone, sales fell from 2,722 to 2,561 vehicles, representing a smaller decline in absolute terms than the Fiat 600 experienced. Although the Junior finished last in this comparison, it quickly became Alfa Romeo’s best-selling model and now supports the brand’s efforts to attract a broader customer base.

The picture changes significantly when the Peugeot 2008 enters the comparison. During the first six months of 2026, the French B-SUV recorded 88,717 registrations across Europe, a total that none of the three models produced in Poland comes close to matching.