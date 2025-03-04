Jeep Avenger again in February confirms best-selling SUV in Italy

Success continues strong in Europe for Jeep Avenger, but it may soon be introduced to the North American market, meeting the growing demand for versatile and affordable vehicles.

The success of the Jeep Avenger

The Jeep Avenger‘s success in the Italian automotive scene is confirmed as unstoppable. Even in February 2025, this model reaffirmed its position as the undisputed leader, taking the title of best-selling SUV in Italy.

The analysis conducted by Dataforce, a company specializing in automotive market monitoring, shows that the Jeep Avenger ushered in 2025 under the banner of continuity, continuing its rise and further consolidating its leadership in the SUV segment.

This achievement is not an isolated case, but the result of a series of successes that have marked Jeep Avenger’s journey. After ending 2024 at the top of the sales charts, the model began the new year by firmly holding the top spot as early as January.

Jeep Avenger in the North American market

And let us also recall that the European success of Jeep Avenger may soon cross the ocean. Stellantis,in fact, with its American Jeep brand, is seriously considering the possibility of introducing this compact SUV to the North American market, thus responding to the growing demand for affordable and versatile vehicles.

As I spoke super recently in an article, just published earlier today, among the North American countries, Canada seems to be the leading candidate for Jeep Avenger’s debut. Jeff Hines, president of Stellantis Canada, has also publicly expressed his enthusiasm, pointing out how well the Avenger fits the needs of the local market, issuing such words, “I think Jeep Avenger would be an excellent product for Canada,” Hines told Automotive News Canada. “Its compact size, efficiency and modern design make it perfect for the city and weekend adventures.”

The introduction of the Jeep Avenger into the North American market could be greatly facilitated by its availability in an electric version. Stellantis, in fact, is investing heavily in the electrification of its range, and the Jeep Avenger represents a key step in this direction.

Avenger, the wide range of powertrains

The secret of the Jeep Avenger’s success lies in its wide range of powertrains, designed to offer customers maximum freedom of choice:100% electric: a sustainable, high-performance option that is enjoying great success in Italy, where the Avenger is the best-selling electric B-SUV.The 1.2 gasoline engine version with 100 hp:those who prefer a traditional alternative. The e-Hybrid Version: 4xe all-wheel-drive configuration with 136 hp.

Finally, we find the Jeep Avenger 4xe The North Face Edition. The debut of the Jeep Avenger 4xe was precisely celebrated with the exclusive special series The North Face Edition, a limited edition that pays homage to Mont Blanc with 4,806 units produced, which of course refers to the altitude of the highest mountain in the Alps. This special model combines Jeep’s typical ruggedness with technological innovation and a unique design inspired by the world of exploration. This one is distinguished by its 48V advanced hybrid propulsion system. This technologically sophisticated configuration combines a 1.2-liter turbo gasoline engine, capable of delivering 136 hp, with two 21 kW electric motors, each located on one axle. This arrangement ensures efficient all-wheel drive and high performance, enabling the vehicle to tackle all types of terrain with confidence.