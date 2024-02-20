Stellantis sales in Europe in January 2024 grow by 15%

In January 2024, in Europe (European Union, Great Britain, and EFTA countries), Stellantis Group’s new car registrations increased by 15 percent, reaching a total of 162,525 units. This information comes from the monthly report released by ACEA, the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association.

Stellantis sales in Europe rose by 15% in January 2024

Stellantis Group’s market share rose to 18 percent (up from 17.2 percent in the same month of 2023). Among the group’s brands, Peugeot saw an increase to 22.8 percent, Opel/Vauxhall to 35.3 percent, Alfa Romeo to 13.7 percent, Fiat dropped to 7.5 percent and DS to 6 percent.

Stellantis’ success can be attributed to several factors. First and foremost, the wide range of brands within the group, such as Peugeot, Citroën, Fiat, Jeep, and others, offers diversification that meets the varying needs of European consumers. Additionally, the focus on transitioning to sustainable mobility, with an increasing offering of electrified vehicles, meets changing consumer preferences and increasingly stringent environmental regulations in Europe.

These positive results also reflect a dynamic commercial strategy that embraces the modernization of the models offered, the renewal of production lines, and a strong presence in the commercial vehicle market, where Stellantis has built a solid reputation over the years. Furthermore, the commitment to technological innovation and the digitalization of customer services, together with the optimization of the distribution network, is yielding tangible results.

Besides Stellantis, among other major automotive manufacturers, BMW‘s registrations increased by 29.7 percent, while Nissan‘s grew by 38 percent. Tesla, on the other hand, marked a significant increase of 86.3 percent. However, Mercedes-Benz saw a decrease of 10.6 percent, while Renault dropped by 2.1 percent. In the European market, 1,015,381 cars were registered in January, marking an increase of 11.5 percent compared to the same month in 2023, according to ACEA data.