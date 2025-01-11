Jeep Avenger 4xe The North Face Edition makes its debut at the Brussels Motor Show

Jeep is ready to make its mark at the 2025 Brussels Motor Show, scheduled from January 10-19, with a range of models that combine adventure and technology. Among the most anticipated debuts is the Avenger 4xe The North Face Edition, an exclusive version celebrating the partnership between Jeep and the renowned brand, designed to tackle the most extreme challenges.

A close look at the new Jeep Avenger 4xe The North Face Edition at the 2025 Brussels Motor Show

The new variant will be presented in its unmistakable launch livery, designed to highlight the connection between style and passion for exploration. The public will also have the opportunity to admire the Summit version of the electric Jeep Avenger, the American automaker’s first 100% electric SUV. This model, finished in brilliant Sun tone with a Volcano roof, perfectly embodies Jeep’s journey toward sustainable mobility without compromising the capability, design, and functionality that distinguish the brand.

Among the stand’s highlights will be the Avenger e-Hybrid, equipped with a 1.2T MHEV engine and the innovative e-DCS6 dual-clutch automatic transmission. The Jeep range displayed in Brussels also includes other iconic models: the Jeep Renegade and Jeep Compass, both in the special North Star edition, and the legendary Jeep Wrangler Sahara 4xe, which combines the brand’s unmistakable character with a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) system.

Eric Laforge, Jeep Brand Director in Europe, emphasized: “Our strategy aligns with industry dynamics, responding to customer needs and strengthening our presence in Europe, creating solid foundations for the future.”

Jeep‘s results in 2024 demonstrate the success of this vision: over 132,000 registrations in Europe, with 2% growth compared to 2023. Private sales represent 50% of the total, with outstanding performance in strategic markets such as France, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. In particular, the Jeep Avenger continues to break records, with more than 140,000 orders since launch. Electrified versions constitute 50% of sales, while in Italy, the model remains the best-selling B-SUV. At the European level, it ranks as the fourth best-selling B-SUV BEV, thanks to successes in France and the Netherlands.

2025 will mark another step forward with the arrival of the new Jeep Avenger 4xe, which will offer a wide choice between three powertrains, two transmissions, and two driving modes. Deliveries will begin in April, inaugurated by the prestigious North Face Edition, produced in just 4,806 units.