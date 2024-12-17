Jeep Argentina launches a new initiative in the Valdés Peninsula to preserve the environment

As is well known by now, we know that Jeep is undertaking numerous initiatives, which gives it several points of view that are not only synonymous with adventure, but also about commitment to nature. In Patagonia, the brand is leading a revolution in waste management, engaging enthusiasts and local communities in concrete action to preserve the marine ecosystem.

Jeep collaborates to support Peninsula Valdès

This very positive news, and one that gives the Jeep brand great reviews, comes directly from a Stellantis press release posted on its website on December 17 of this year. The challenge that the Jeep brand has in collaborating and contributing to sustainability has taken the opportunity in the Valdés Peninsula to address the beginning of a beach cleanup process in the Patagonia region. A proposal that seeks not only to give visibility to an issue but also to bring lovers of the brand together so that they can contribute to the care of the environment.

One of Jeep’s most important values is its commitment to nature, which is why the brand is constantly strengthening its connection to sustainability and care for the environment. On this occasion, we are present in the Valdés Peninsula, Chubut province, more specifically addressing human activity that generates environmental impact in Golf Nuevo.

Organized by the Hansen family, owner of the El Principle plant, the initiative has benefited from the collaboration of a group of volunteers and the Jeep brand. The goal: to be part of a major cleanup of waste that, due to tidal action, arrives daily from the sea, affecting marine ecosystems. These wastes include plastics that, over time, decompose into microplastics, posing an additional challenge to the ecosystem.

Sustainable practices endorsed by Jeep

Through various economic and logistical resources, the Jeep brand makes its contribution with the goal of promoting sustainable practices in all human activities, establishing effective systems for waste collection and disposal and educating the community on the importance of preserving the environment and reducing plastic use.

“The Jeep brand has taken the initiative to start a community collaboration process on these beaches and collect waste and send it to recycling facilities. We at Jeep want to contribute and give visibility to this and be able to open the doors so that more and more users of the brand can join these initiatives and be part of this contribution. In some way, with the goal of keeping our mother earth safe and our nature as intact as possible so that future generations can explore and visit these places.” comments Pablo García Leyenda, Commercial Director of Stellantis Argentina.