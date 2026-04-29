Jeep announces new partnership with Harley-Davidson for 2026

Jeep and Harley-Davidson will resume their collaboration in Europe starting in 2026, renewing a partnership launched in 2014 and built on shared values centered on freedom, adventure and the idea of travel as an experience rather than a simple journey. The two American brands speak to especially loyal communities of enthusiasts, connected not only to the products themselves but also to the lifestyle they represent. This affinity makes the continuation of the agreement consistent with the positioning of both brands.

Jeep and Harley-Davidson renew their European partnership for 2026

Fabio Catone, Head of the Jeep brand in the Enlarged Europe region, described the initiative as “two icons, one soul,” stressing that Jeep and Harley-Davidson address customers who seek independence and want to move beyond the boundaries of daily routine, whether on four wheels or two. The partnership therefore aims to strengthen the bond between their respective communities through a series of joint events across several European locations in 2026. The goal is to create meeting points where the two cultures can converge and feed into each other.

The calendar includes the European Spring Rally in Senigallia from April 30 to May 3, the Harley Owners Group Rally in Cascais from June 18 to 21, European Bike Week at Faaker See from September 8 to 13, International Ladies of Harley in Pescara on October 3, and the HOG Winter Meeting in Genoa on November 28. The Harley Owners Group and the Jeep Community will promote the events with direct support from both brands and their dealer networks. The schedule will run from spring to late autumn, ensuring a steady presence across Europe’s motoring and outdoor lifestyle event scene.

The new Jeep Compass 4xe will also play a central role in the collaboration. Jeep has chosen it as a symbol of the brand’s electrified adventure, designed to combine off-road capability and everyday usability through plug-in hybrid technology. Its presence at the events also gives Jeep a chance to introduce the Harley-Davidson audience to its electrified lineup. The brand will address customers who traditionally appreciate mechanical authenticity and may look with curiosity at an SUV that retains Jeep’s off-road strengths while adopting a partially electric powertrain.

The collaboration aims to strengthen Jeep’s presence in the European market through experience-based initiatives, directly involving the communities and using synergies with a brand that shares the same imagery of freedom and unconventional routes.