Jeep and Marathon Watch team up for a line of four timepieces

From an agreement born in 1941, the Jeep x Marathon watch collection is born: a tribute to adventure and service. Four iconic timepieces, characterized by a robust design and resistant materials, retrace the history of these two legends. The Jeep x Marathon timepieces, created in collaboration, represent the resilient spirit of both companies and reflect on their shared military roots and functional designs. The series draws inspiration from two iconic vehicles, the Willys MB, the first automobile used by the United States in World War II, and the modern Jeep Wrangler Rubicon. The new collection is a testament to the ethos of utilitarian design and pays homage to the origins of each brand.

Jeep partners with Marathon Watch for the new Jeep x Marathon collection

Further connecting the two brands is the military specification of “General Purpose.” In 1941, the American company Willys-Overland received a contract from the US Army to supply four-wheel drive reconnaissance vehicles for use in Europe. Some argue that the soldiers shortened the designation “General Purpose” to “GP,” from which the easily pronounceable word “Jeep” derives.

Meanwhile, Marathon Watch Company officially began producing timing instruments for the infantry of the Allied forces. Marathon’s current line of field watches continues to follow the correct government designation of “General Purpose,” abbreviated by the brand and simply referred to as “GP.”

“We are thrilled to embark on this partnership with Jeep,” stated Mitchell Wein, President of Marathon Watch Company. “It has been a long time coming. Our new collection aims to honor the rugged and authentic American spirit that both brands embody. Marathon’s legacy, forged by my grandfather in 1939, was to create rugged, mission-ready timepieces for the Allies. Now, over 80 years later, we are collaborating with the Jeep brand and highlighting our shared military heritage in a truly special endeavor.”

“We are extremely proud of this truly unique collaboration that speaks to a shared legacy of common values and a legendary story in our Jeep x Marathon Officer and SAR watches,” stated Kim Adams House, Head of Licensing and Merchandising at Stellantis in North America. “These watches are not just timepieces: they tell the story of two brands coming together on the basis of shared values and focused consumer use, uniting ‘Jeep People’ and ‘Watch People.’ Both Jeep and Marathon brands have built reputations for unwavering reliability, so whether you’re hitting the road in a Jeep or traversing the terrain on foot, you can count on these brands to lead the way as true partners and companions that empower consumers to go anywhere and do anything.”

Each of the stainless steel case backs features an engraving of the Jeep brand’s lifestyle motto, “Go Anywhere, Do Anything,” along with all the required technical information. Each watch is also adorned with the words “Since 1941” to honor the shared military history between the two brands and features a unique serial number, as well as a custom Jeep x Marathon logo. All four collaboration watches come in limited-edition tin packaging.