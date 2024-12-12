Jason Castriota is the designer who could revolutionize the former Maserati plant

An ambitious project is underway at the Ferrari carmaker, led by renowned designer Jason Castriota and backed by American investors. We are talking about a series of actions that would go to transform the historic production site into a luxury electric car center. After the closure decided by Stellantis and the failure of the “Luxury Hub” project we all know, the plant seems to have a new life in its destiny, with main goals of sustainability and innovation.

A Ferrari plant could come back to life

Jason Castriota, a Connecticut native with an international career, is particularly famous for designing such icons as the Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano and the Maserati Gran Turismo. During his time at Bertone, before the bankruptcy, he had put his signature on the Mantis prototype. At the moment, his goal certainly seems to be to try to breathe new life into the former Maserati factory, but also to revitalize the entire area in the name of a new innovative manufacturing hub. Of course, the questions that immediately arise are very intuitive, namely, will the stated capital stock be sufficient for such a major operation? The answer, in all likelihood, lies in the willingness of the investors, who should be ready to bring significant resources to bear. If this is not the case, the path to taking over production at the former Maserati plant may prove to be anything but simple.

But all is not lost, so the revival of the former Maserati “Avvocato Giovanni Agnelli” plant in Grugliasco may soon see the arrival of a new reality. Indeed, it is an ambitious project that aims to produce “luxury city cars,” a super sports car and the inevitable SUV. The focus of the project would be almost exclusively on electric, as is the trend among almost all major brands. As anticipated, this initiative should be led by a prestigious name in the automotive scene. Jason Castriota, a celebrated designer with a past in Saab, Pininfarina and Bertone, is certainly not a household name. It would be a significant return for him, since it was in Bertone that he had taken fundamental steps in his career.

Eve Nexus Italy plays an important role in the project

The long unused Maserati plant was put up for sale by Stellantis after the failure of the “Polo del Lusso” project wanted by Sergio Marchionne arrived. About a year after the site was closed by former CEO Carlos Tavares, the property, valued at about 20 million euros, is reportedly managed by Massimo Segre’s Ipi, which had even posted the ad on real estate portals such as Immobiliare.it, although it was immediately removed after a short time.

The current project starring Castriota, appears to be linked to Eve Nexus Italia Srl, a company led by himself and based in Turin. The start-up, which has a share capital of 100,000 euros, has as its CEO Thomas Heffernan, a British figure who certainly has a lot of experience in business development in the automotive sector. At the moment, all details of the negotiations remain confidential, although it is fairly well known that Eve Nexus represents the center of gravity for a consortium of American investors, who would be ready to finance the purchase and finally relaunch the plant.